NHL analyst denies Auston Matthews' capability of netting 50 goals & racking up 100+ points in 1st season without Mitch Marner 

NHL analyst Frank Corrado isn’t convinced Auston Matthews will hit the 50-goal, 100-point mark in his first season without longtime linemate Mitch Marner. Matthes led the league with 69 goals and won the Rocket Richard Trophy in the 2023-24 campaign. But he slowed by injuries last season, finishing with 33 goals in 67 games. Now, he faces a new challenge as Marner was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in the offseason. Corrado believes that this change will have a significant impact on Matthews' production, projecting him to net 48 goals and just shy of 100 points this upcoming season. &quot;I'm going to deny that. I'm going to deny it. I'm going to say that Auston Matthews gets 48 goals and 90-something points,&quot; Corrado said on TSN's &quot;FanDuel Overdrive&quot; (Timestamp- 0:10 onwards). &quot;That's where I'm at with it, and I think that's a very good year, especially considering you don't have Mitch Marner (traded to Vegas) for the first time really in your career,&quot; he added. Corrado stressed that Matthews doesn’t have to score 55-60 goals every season to show his worth. He noted that Matthews’ two-way game makes him valuable regardless, and staying healthy will be the key to keeping his production high.However, fellow analyst Bryan Hayes offered a more optimistic take on Matthews' outlook. &quot;I think he's going to come out like a rocket,&quot; Hayes said (Timestamp- 1:29 onwards). &quot;Again, presuming health, which is obviously something you can't predict, and it's on him to prove to everyone he's he's a-ok come day one of camp, but Marner's a big part of it, but there's still other really quality players here.” The debate around Matthews' potential production will undoubtedly continue as the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare for the upcoming season. Mike Rupp ranks Auston Matthews No. 9 in his top center list Auston Matthews came in at No. 7 on NHL Network’s list of the top 20 centers. On Mike Rupp’s personal rankings, though, Matthews landed at No. 9, just behind Jack Hughes at No. 8. &quot;I still think Auston needs to have his moment, and that doesn't mean that Jack Hughes has had his moment. … A healthy Jack Hughes, I would take him over Auston Matthews,&quot; Rupp said via NHL Network. However, Rupp later clarified on X/Twitter that if it’s the version of Matthews who scored 69 goals in a season, that changes the conversation entirely. How do you think Auston Matthews will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.