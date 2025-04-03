NHL analyst drops bold take on Edmonton Oilers' playoff chances with 'pretty ugly' Stuart Skinner

The 2025 NHL postseason is just around the corner, and this year’s race for the Stanley Cup is beginning to take shape. The Edmonton Oilers are third in the Pacific Division with 91 points through 74 games and have yet to clinch a playoff spot. Despite the Oilers’ run to the finals last year with Stuart Skinner, NHL analyst Bryan Hayes expressed his concern over the team’s chances this year due to what he referred to as "pretty ugly" goaltending from him.

During Thursday’s episode of the "OverDrive" podcast, Hayes acknowledged that Edmonton goaltenders of past generations have overcome adversity on the big stage. He added that he can’t entirely trust Skinner in the crease.

"Because I don't know — it's not even about (Calvin) Pickard," Hayes said (02:52). "I don't know if I could trust Stuart Skinner. Stuart Skinner is not some grizzled Grant — I know Grant Fuhr is a guy we always use — big games, big moments, he shows up, he did it, he did it. And I get it, Skinner last year worked for him, but this year it's been pretty ugly, man."

Skinner was drafted in the third round by the Oilers in 2017 and received the second-most votes for the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2022-23. However, his save percentage this season has dropped to a lackluster .894 through 48 starts, while allowing five or more goals in six games.

The goaltender's inconsistency was also prevalent throughout last year’s postseason. He became the hero in Game 6 of the Western Conference final when his 33-save performance propelled Edmonton to a 2-1 win over Dallas and onto the Stanley Cup final. Conversely, he struggled in the championship series against Florida, giving up nine goals in the first three games.

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn

Oilers backup goalie Calvin Pickard is coming off a 3-2 win in Vegas on Tuesday after receiving the starting nod when Skinner took a nasty knee to the head against Dallas on March 26 and was placed under the concussion protocol. According to Edmonton’s play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels, Pickard is set to start in San Jose to take on the Sharks on Thursday.

With Stuart Skinner sidelined, Calvin Pickard stays hot between pipes

Edmonton Oilers starting goaltender Stuart Skinner was sidelined during the 4-3 loss to the Stars on March 26 after Mikko Rantanen inadvertently kneed him in the head.

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at New York Islanders - Source: Imagn

Calvin Pickard, a veteran NHL goaltender for 10 seasons, has filled Edmonton’s net nicely. In his third consecutive start on Tuesday, he made 20 saves in the 3-2 win at Vegas. In the game prior, he stopped 26 shots through overtime, defeating Calgary 3-2.

