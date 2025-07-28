  • home icon
NHL analyst drops hot take on Sidney Crosby's future with Penguins - "Everyone has a breaking point"

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Jul 28, 2025 22:28 GMT
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
NHL analyst drops hot take on Sidney Crosby's future with Penguins - "Everyone has a breaking point" - Source: Imagn

Pittsburgh Penguins legend Sidney Crosby could be compelled to leave the team as soon as next summer, NHL analyst Mike Rupp believes.

During an appearance on NHL Network from July 28, Rupp expounded on what he believed would need to happen in order for Sidney Crosby to agree to move away from the Penguins. E stated:

“I think next summer would be that decision-making time, and potentially, Sidney Crosby may be leaving. But I don't see anything happening this year, and I don't think what their roster looks like in terms of what people might predict for wins for them.”
Rupp made it clear that it would be Evgeni Malkin’s retirement that could trigger a decision regarding Crosby. Rupp declared:

“I don't think the one thing that would get him to potentially leave, I think, is just playing out this season. And if getting Malkin riding off into the sunset, if he's going to retire and not be a Penguin now, that would break up the core guys.”
Rupp went on to add that Crosby would willingly give up on the team. He would try his best to get the Penguins back to relevance singlehandedly. Rupp continued:

"I think he's going to go kicking and screaming, trying to drag this franchise into relevance and stay in the mix no matter what, like he's done. But everyone has a breaking point. I assume he wants to stay there. He's always he's always, re-upping in a team-friendly deal. You don't do that if you want to move on."
Rupp closed off his remarks by highlighting how much Crosby has done for Pittsburgh and the franchise. Crosby’s desire to remain with the team has prompted him to take team-friendly deals to help the club win.

That’s why Rupp finds it hard to believe that Sidney Crosby would retire while playing with any other team.

Sidney Crosby to Colorado Avalanche, wishful thinking

NHL: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
NHL: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn

One of the most common online trade rumors has been Sidney Crosby moving to the Colorado Avalanche. The natural link there has been the presence of fellow Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia native Nathan MacKinnon.

Crosby and MacKinnon are known friends and often work out together during the offseason. However, the Crosby-to-Avalanche rumors have been consistently shut down, even by MacKinnon himself.

However, a mailbag piece from July 19 in the Denver Gazette looked at the possibility of Crosby heading to the Mile High City. The piece presented a trade proposal in which the Avalanche would send Martin Necas to the Penguins, plus other pieces for Crosby.

The rationale behind this move would be to get Crosby to spur MacKinnon toward another Stanley Cup run. The piece compared how Ray Bourque was the catalyst for Joe Sakic back in 2001.

The key difference is that Bourque was chasing his first Cup after more than two decades in Boston. Crosby already has three Cup rings. While the comparison is fair, it’s somewhat implausible.

But if such a deal does occur, Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche could have the ultimate weapon to help them get back to Stanley Cup glory.

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Edited by Nestor Quixtan
