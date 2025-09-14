NHL analyst drops major Carter Hart signing update - "Will have a 2-year deal with a team from out West"

NHL analyst Michael Russo provided a significant update on goaltender Carter Hart’s potential return.This comes shortly after the league announced the five players acquitted in the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial will be reinstated when their suspensions end on December 1. They remain unrestricted free agents and will be eligible to sign with teams from Oct. 15.Russo, speaking on the &quot;Worst Seat in the House&quot; podcast, said Hart is expected to land a two-year deal with a Western Conference team in mid-October.&quot;Carter Hart will have a 2-year deal with a team from out west in mid-October. There is one team in the Central and one in the Pacific.&quot; Russo said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHart has spent his entire career with the Philadelphia Flyers, appearing in 227 games with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.Alongside Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dubé, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were also charged with one count of sexual assault when the trial began in April. All five pleaded not guilty and were acquitted on July 24 after a two-month trial in London, Ontario.Chris Johnston's take on Carter HartChris Johnston of The Athletic reports that Carter Hart is closing in on a new deal, with an agreement expected by October 1. The signing, however, won’t be made official until October 15 when the league allows contracts to be registered.According to Johnston:“His top priorities are finding a job with a clear chance to get a meaningful number of starts and playing for a team that can win. Hart is looking for a fresh start, which effectively rules out a return to Philadelphia.”He also suggested that his next stop will be with a U.S.-based team, ruling out the idea of a rumored move to the Edmonton Oilers.Hart is projected to sign for either two or three years. A shorter deal would give him the flexibility to pursue an extension as early as the summer of 2026 if things go well.In the meantime, his main objective is regaining his NHL form. Per the reinstatement rules, he’ll have a month-long window from October 15 to November 15 to practice and integrate with his new club before heading to the AHL for conditioning.