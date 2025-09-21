  • home icon
NHL analyst doesn't envision Sidney Crosby potentially joining NY Rangers in post-Penguins era

By ARJUN B
Published Sep 21, 2025 05:41 GMT
NHL: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
NHL analyst does not envision Sidney Crosby potentially joining NY Rangers - Source: Imagn

Sidney Crosby's future in Pittsburgh is once again a talking point. The Penguins captain has two years left on his $17.4 million contract, but with the team finishing near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division and facing a potential rebuild, trade speculation has picked up.

Peter Baugh of The Athletic doesn’t see the New York Rangers as a likely destination if Crosby decides to move on.

“If Crosby were to ever leave Pittsburgh, it’s hard to see him picking the Rangers unless they appear ready to be a true contender,” Baugh said.
“Last year cast doubt on that possibility. The only cases for the Rangers are that they are a legacy franchise and, perhaps more importantly, have a coach he’s comfortable with in Mike Sullivan. It’s hard to see that being enough, especially since he’ll have total autonomy over his situation”
Sullivan, who coached Crosby for the past decade in Pittsburgh, could be a factor in the Rangers’ favor, but it remains speculative at best, noted Baugh.

Despite Pittsburgh’s struggles, Crosby showed that he’s still elite, putting up 31 goals and 84 points in 80 games this past season.

Mark Madden weighs in on Sidney Crosby’s future in Pittsburgh

NHL analyst Mark Madden believes Kyle Dubas could be willing to trade Sidney Crosby if the right offer comes along. Madden argued that even at 38, Crosby would command a massive return, calling him one of the league’s top five players.

"Montreal would reportedly drastically overpay to get Crosby. Dubas should want winger Ivan Demidov as part of the return. Demidov, 19, was the fifth pick overall in the 2024 NHL draft. Offensively, Demidov has got it all," Madden said. (per triblive.com)

He added that while the Canadiens might prefer to pair Demidov with Crosby, Pittsburgh should insist on including him if a trade were to happen. In his words, “to get, you’ve got to give,” and anything less wouldn’t be worth it for the Penguins.

For Crosby to leave Pittsburgh, Madden said that it would have to be “the deal of a lifetime.”

When asked about the speculation on Monday, Sidney Crosby dismissed the talk, saying there are “a lot of narratives out there” that don’t come from him. However, his agent Pat Brisson admitted that a trade “is always a possibility,” fueling further discussion.

About the author
ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Edited by Bhargav
