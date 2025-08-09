NHL analyst envisions Carter Hart’s NHL comeback with Oilers - "He could push Stuart Skinner”

Former NHL goaltender turned analyst Devan Dubnyk weighed in on Carter Hart’s potential return to the NHL, declaring Hart as solid fit for one specific contending club.

Ad

In an interview on Oilers Nation, published on July 30, Dubnyk expressed his belief that Carter Hart could fulfill his promise if he had a chance to join the Edmonton Oilers.

Dubnyk stated:

“Carter Hart has all the tools to be a top NHL goalie. Philadelphia hasn’t been the easiest place for long-term goalie success, but he’s still young and in his prime years. I’ve skated with him, and he’s been training the entire time. He looked great.”

Ad

Trending

Dubnyk described how he spent time this summer skating with Hart. In Dubnyk’s assessment, Carter Hart looks poised to make a strong return to the NHL. Since Edmonton would be an environment much more conducive to his success than Philadelphia, Hart could thrive with the Oilers.

Dubnyk added:

“There would be some rust at first, but it wouldn’t take long to shake off. If Edmonton brought him in, it would be low risk and potentially high reward. He could push Stuart Skinner and even take over the starter role if needed, all while likely coming in on an affordable deal.”

Ad

The Oilers have been looking for a permanent solution in the crease following Skinner’s apparent lack of reliability in the postseason. Rolling with Hart and Skinner this upcoming season could give the Oilers a solid goalie tandem, as Dubnyk noted.

Check out Dubnyk’s comments from the 8:13 mark onward:

Ad

Carter Hart ineligible to play in NHL until further notice

Ever since Carter Hart and the other players involved in the Hockey Canada trial were cleared of criminal charges, the rumor has been that Edmonton could be a landing spot for Hart. However, the NHL issued a statement in which it deemed that Hart, along with the other players involved in the trial, were ineligible to play until further notice.

Ad

That situation poses a major hurdle for Hart and the Oilers as they would need to get approval from the league before signing a contract. If the league agrees to let Hart return to the ice, he could be courted by numerous teams looking for goaltending help. It’s unclear which teams would be seeking to sign Hart. But the Oilers continue to float around as the frontrunners to land the former first-round pick.

In the meantime, the NHL rumor mill has been working overtime, suggesting that Hart and the Oilers will eventually be a perfect fit for one another.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama