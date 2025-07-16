Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner joined the Vegas Golden Knights at the beginning of July in a sign-and-trade deal, signing an eight-year, $96 million contract with the Golden Knights.

In return, the Maple Leafs received center Nicolas Roy. The move came after months of rumors that Marner, protected by a full no-move clause, was eyeing a departure, with the Golden Knights emerging as his preferred destination.

According to reports, the Golden Knights had been pursuing Mitch Marner since last summer. Speaking on TSN's 'OverDrive,' NHL analyst Bryan Hayes labeled the situation by the Leafs' front office as "significant malpractice."

"I am curious, I would love to get an answer on what Shanahan and Treliving knew this time last year," said Hayes. "Did they know he was out? You're hearing stories of 'everyone knows. everyone knows he's going to Vegas. If they knew that, then that is significant malpractice."

"If you're so unhappy, why don't you go ask for a change? Why is it on the Leafs to force your way out?" he added.

Hayes' frustration hinges on the idea that the Leafs could have traded Marner last summer, potentially securing a more significant return before his no-move clause fully kicked in.

Playoff disappointments marred Mitch Marner's Leafs tenure

Mitch Marner was selected fourth overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2015 NHL Draft. Over nine seasons with the team, he amassed 741 points (221 goals, 520 assists) in 657 regular-season games.

He ranks fifth in franchise history for scoring. However, his tenure was overshadowed by consistent playoff struggles, as the Leafs never advanced beyond the second round during his time with the club.

Marner’s arrival at the Vegas Golden Knights, the 2023 Stanley Cup champions, strengthens an already formidable roster. Through a sign-and-trade deal, Vegas secured Marner with an eight-year contract extension, a move unavailable in free agency, ensuring long-term stability for the star forward.

This past playoffs, Marner amassed 13 points through two goals and 11 assists in 13 games. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in seven games of Round 2.

