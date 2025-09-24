NHL analyst floats $925,000,000 U.S. franchise's bombshell pursuit of Brady Tkachuk away from Ottawa Senators

NHL analyst Jeff Marek recently discussed the potential fit of Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk with the Dallas Stars, valued at $925 million by Forbes. Speaking on a recent segment of The Sheet podcast with Greg Wyshynski, Marek highlighted the Stars' long-standing interest in acquiring &quot;gritty, high-impact players&quot; under GM Jim Nill.He talked about the players who bring phusicality, leadership, and plauoff intensity, similar to Florida Panthers star Sam Bennett and Columbus Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier. Marek stated:&quot;I think that if ever like Ottawa Senators fans, I don't think this is happening right now. So just like, Everybody calm down. But if Brady Tkachuk was ever available, I know there's always a noise about Rangers. Dallas is the team. I think they move heaven. I think they move heaven and earth. For someone like Brady, these types of players is what Dallas is looking for.&quot;&quot;For someone like Brady Tkachuk, these types of players is what Dallas is looking for. this is a team that wants tougher, more robust hockey players in this lineup,&quot; he added.The Dallas Stars, who reached the Western Conference Final last term but fell to the Edmonton Oilers, have been rumored to be looking for a top-six forward to complement stars like Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz.The addition of Brady Tkachuk could provide that edge, especially in a top-line role. However, the move appears to be unlikely for now, as Tkachuk has expressed his commitment to the Senators for the long term.How long has Brady Tkachuk been signed with the Ottawa Senators?Brady Tkachuk is currently signed to a seven-year, $57.5 million contract with the Ottawa Senators. He will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2027-28 season.Drafted fourth overall by the Senators in the 2018 NHL draft, Tkachuk was named the tenth captain of the franchise in 2021. The 26-year-old has been with the club for the last seven seasons.He has amassed 404 points through 191 goals and 213 assists in 512 career games. He played for the first time in the playoffs last time, where the Senators were eliminated by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round.