  NHL analyst floats $925,000,000 U.S. franchise's bombshell pursuit of Brady Tkachuk away from Ottawa Senators

NHL analyst floats $925,000,000 U.S. franchise's bombshell pursuit of Brady Tkachuk away from Ottawa Senators

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Sep 24, 2025 11:18 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn
NHL analyst floats $925,000,000 U.S. franchise's bombshell pursuit of Brady Tkachuk away from Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn

NHL analyst Jeff Marek recently discussed the potential fit of Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk with the Dallas Stars, valued at $925 million by Forbes.

Speaking on a recent segment of The Sheet podcast with Greg Wyshynski, Marek highlighted the Stars' long-standing interest in acquiring "gritty, high-impact players" under GM Jim Nill.

He talked about the players who bring phusicality, leadership, and plauoff intensity, similar to Florida Panthers star Sam Bennett and Columbus Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier.

Marek stated:

"I think that if ever like Ottawa Senators fans, I don't think this is happening right now. So just like, Everybody calm down. But if Brady Tkachuk was ever available, I know there's always a noise about Rangers. Dallas is the team. I think they move heaven. I think they move heaven and earth. For someone like Brady, these types of players is what Dallas is looking for."
Trending
"For someone like Brady Tkachuk, these types of players is what Dallas is looking for. this is a team that wants tougher, more robust hockey players in this lineup," he added.
The Dallas Stars, who reached the Western Conference Final last term but fell to the Edmonton Oilers, have been rumored to be looking for a top-six forward to complement stars like Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz.

The addition of Brady Tkachuk could provide that edge, especially in a top-line role. However, the move appears to be unlikely for now, as Tkachuk has expressed his commitment to the Senators for the long term.

How long has Brady Tkachuk been signed with the Ottawa Senators?

Brady Tkachuk is currently signed to a seven-year, $57.5 million contract with the Ottawa Senators. He will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2027-28 season.

Drafted fourth overall by the Senators in the 2018 NHL draft, Tkachuk was named the tenth captain of the franchise in 2021. The 26-year-old has been with the club for the last seven seasons.

He has amassed 404 points through 191 goals and 213 assists in 512 career games. He played for the first time in the playoffs last time, where the Senators were eliminated by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round.

Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

