NHL analyst floats trade idea involving Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson and $4,200,000 Blue Jackets star

Nick Robertson and Yegor Chinakhov are both looking for more stable roles in the NHL. Analyst Matt Larkin suggested a trade between the Maple Leafs and Blue Jackets involving the two young forwards. He believes the move could give both players a better chance to develop.Chinakhov asked for a trade this month. He said he had issues with the coaching staff and also made it clear he wants to continue playing in the NHL and keep improving.Larkin thinks Robertson could do well with more trust and consistency, and Chinakhov, who is signed to a two-year, $4,200,000 contract, might fit well in Toronto’s system. On Wednesday's edition of Daily Faceoff, Larkin said,&quot;I think you have to look at the Columbus Blue Jackets and Yegor Chinakhov. ... I just think it makes a lot of sense. It would be a good bet for the Leafs on a player with an upside, and it gives Robertson a change of scenery, something that he badly needs.&quot;He needs a team that has more confidence in him. One that won't keep yanking him in and out of the lineup and he just doesn't know where he's gonna be any given day, week or month.&quot;Nick Robertson, drafted by Toronto in 2019, has shown flashes of skill but hasn’t secured a regular spot in the lineup. In the 2024–25 season, he recorded 15 goals and seven assists but didn’t play every game.During the playoffs, he appeared in only three games, recording one goal and one assist, and averaged just under ten minutes of ice time. He was scratched in most games, starting Game 3, when Max Pacioretty replaced him.In June, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving spoke about Robertson’s future ahead of his arbitration hearing on August 3.&quot;I think Nick is a good player,&quot; Treliving said (14:00). &quot;He's still a young player, he’s still an evolving player, but he's got a skill set, and he shoots it in the net. That's a good skill set to have.&quot;Nick Robertson chose to stay with Maple Leafs after trade request in 2024In summer 2024, Nick Robertson asked for a trade, as reported by TSN’s Chris Johnston. He didn’t give a reason but later signed a one-year, $875,000 deal before training camp.“I’m not going to deep dive into that,&quot; Robertson said in 2024, according to The Hockey News. &quot;I signed in Toronto. I’m happy to be in Toronto.”GM Brad Treliving said Robertson had a chance to earn a bigger role. Coach Craig Berube also spoke with Robertson in the offseason.&quot;He's a great kid, hard worker, got a great personality, energy,&quot; Berube said. &quot;Thought he had a great day today on the ice. You know, he's got some elite speed and shot.&quot;Later, Robertson decided to stay and try to earn a spot with the Maple Leafs.