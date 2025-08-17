  • home icon
  NHL analyst gets 100% honest about Florida Panthers GM's ability to get Brad Marchand and others re-signed

NHL analyst gets 100% honest about Florida Panthers GM's ability to get Brad Marchand and others re-signed

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Aug 17, 2025 03:44 GMT
Syndication: Palm Beach Post - Source: Imagn
NHL analyst gets 100% honest about Florida Panthers GM's ability to get Brad Marchand and others re-signed.

NHL analyst Michael Russo praised Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito for his brilliant work in retaining key players despite salary cap constraints.

The Panthers secured long-term contracts for key players like Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, and Aaron Ekblad. The success is largely attributed to Zito's creation of a winning culture, attracting players to prioritize championship contention over higher salaries elsewhere.

Zito, appointed in 2020, has been instrumental in transforming the Panthers into a formidable team, with the Cats winning two Stanley Cup championships in the last three finals. Speaking on the Daily Faceoff podcast, Russo said:

"I'm never going to criticize Bill Zito. He's just an amazing General Manager. I just think that was just incredible work there, by a GM that is managing a team that is a place that nobody used to want to go to. I covered them for 10 years. They couldn't get these guys now; everybody wants to play there."
Reflecting on the contract extensions made by Zito, Russo added:

"They want to take make deals to get there. Still, you give Sam Bennett 8 million, but you're paying him for the playoffs, you know, like, if that's what, that's where he really earns his money. Marchand fit in like a glove there. It was an absolute blast to cover him. And just all the off ice stuff that happened that, you know, DQ and all that it was, it was tremendous."
These contracts provide players with long-term stability, with players getting financial stability and the opportunity to compete for the Stanley Cup for several years to come.

Florida Panthers' defenseman receives high praise

Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling received high praise from analyst E.J. Hradek after being ranked 12th best defenseman in the NHL. During an appearance on NHL Network, Hradek said:

"Forsling is anbother guy who matured into his fame and got confidence that he could play in this league."
Forsling has been with the Florida Panthers for the past five seasons, recording 165 points through 49 goals and 116 assists in 355 games. He accumulated 31 points through 11 goals and 20 assists last season.

Also Read: NHL analyst plays down scenario of Matthew Tkachuk sitting out Panthers' entire regular season amid injury concerns

