NHL analyst hails Canadiens' D-corps as top five in league, after $76,000,000 defenseman's addition

The Montreal Canadiens’ defensive core for the 2025-26 season marks a significant improvement over the previous season, evolving from a promising but incomplete group to a dynamic, well-rounded unit with huge potential.The addition of Noah Dobson, acquired from the New York Islanders in June, addresses the critical need for a top-pairing, right-handed defenseman. The 25-year-old defenseman subsequently signed an eight-year, $76 million contract with the Canadiens.Last season, the Habs' blue line leaned heavily on Lane Hutson’s breakout rookie season, where he won the Calder Trophy with record-setting point streaks, alongside Kaiden Guhle’s reliable two-way play and Mike Matheson’s veteran mobility.However, the group struggled with inexperience and lacked a true offensive anchor on the right side. Now, with Dobson potentially paired with Guhle, the top pairing combines high-end offense with shutdown capability, a clear upgrade over last season’s less defined structure.On NHL Network, analyst Thomas Hickey praised the Montreal Canadiens’ defensive corps following the addition of Noah Dobson. He ranked them among the league's top five best defensive teams.&quot;At number five, I think I'm going to surprise a lot of people, and I wouldn't have been saying this last year. Montreal Canadiens. You look now, the addition of Noah Dobson, that's a big one, but it's the growth of players. Kaiden Guhle is so underrated. I love the way he plays the game,&quot; Hickey said.He added:&quot;Then you go out through the rest of that deep court. I thought that was maybe the best addition undercover last year in the NHL, the trade for him. One thing they all have in common they all move the puck extremely well.&quot;Noah Dobson accumulated 39 points through 10 goals and 29 assists in 71 games last term. He was drafted No. 12 overall by the Islanders in the 2018 NHL draft.Montreal Canadiens' Arber Xhekaj has a piece of advice for Lane HutsonMontreal Canadiens’ Arber Xhekaj gave key advice to rookie Lane Hutson after Hutson apologized when an opposing player took a penalty on him.Xhekaj told him not to do that again, saying he found it surprising and advised Hutson never to apologize to an opponent on the ice.“He said sorry when a guy took a penalty on him one time,” Xhekaj said. “I was like, ‘that’s crazy, do not ever apologize to a single guy out there.Hutson had a historic rookie season with the Canadiens. He recorded 66 points through six goals and 60 assists in 82 games, placing him among the top offensive defensemen in the league and earning him the Calder Trophy as the best rookie in the league.