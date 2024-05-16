NHL analyst highlights why Canucks' $92.8M star Elias Pettersson shouldn't be too concerned about his playoff form

Elias Pettersson's playoff performance has not matched his regular-season dominance, but NHL analyst Bryan Hayes believes the Vancouver Canucks star shouldn't dwell on it.

Speaking on "Harvey's Hot Takes," Hayes discussed why the Canucks' $92.8 million star can still redeem himself despite Vancouver now being tied 2-2 with the Edmonton Oilers after losing Game 4.

"I think if you're Elias Pettersson at this point, what he should be doing is not worried about the outside noise, not worried about what's already happened, he should be thanking his teammates."

"Because he has an opportunity to make all of it irrelevant, whatever's happened in the past is irrelevant," Hayes stated.

The Canucks' success in levelling the series despite Pettersson's lackluster play has given the young forward a chance at redemption.

"His teammates have shown up and made this the best two out of three to become one of the last four teams standing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs," Hayes added.

After a sensational regular season where he tallied 89 points, Pettersson has struggled with just one goal and three assists through 10 playoff games. But Hayes says Pettersson shouldn't dwell on that.

"We're a week away or less from four teams standing and the other 28 playing golf, vacationing in Vegas, Europe whatever it happens to be. And Pettersson has an opportunity here to completely redeem himself, if he shows up in game five at home, you know the crowd's behind him."

Despite fan frustration, Hayes believes Pettersson can still help Vancouver go deeper into the playoffs.

Elias Pettersson reponds after being called out by Rick Tocchet post-Game 4 loss

Elias Pettersson responded to head coach Rick Tocchet's public criticism following the Vancouver Canucks' Game 4 loss against the Edmonton Oilers. Tocchet called out Pettersson's lackluster performance, saying:

"He needs to get going, I don't know what else to say."

Pettersson acknowledged Tocchet's message:

"He sends a message to the group that we all need to be better, and obviously myself I know I can be better," Pettersson said. "I'm trying out there, maybe not going the best way right now, but I'm trying. I want to win."

Pettersson remains confident in his ability to overcome adversity and rise to the occasion.

Reflecting on his recent challenges, Pettersson stated:

"It's challenged me, but I always said I like challenges, and I always like to think I've answered them. I like the challenge, but yeah, it's been a tough one."

The series shifts back to Rogers Arena in Vancouver for a crucial Game 5 on Thursday night.