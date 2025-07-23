NHL analyst issues "growing concern" around Oilers' handling of Connor McDavid's next contract 

Connor McDavid’s contract situation is becoming important for the Edmonton Oilers. NHL analyst Shayna Goldman raised concerns about how the team is handling it. McDavid has one year left on his eight-year, $100 million deal. If he doesn’t sign an extension, he will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2026.

Ad

Goldman pointed to Edmonton’s cap space and roster moves. She said the team’s long-term outlook under general manager Stan Bowman is a “growing concern.” This is important as the Oilers have a projected cap hit of over $95 million and less than $226,000 in cap space.

“Bowman’s track record and decision-making don’t inspire much confidence,” she wrote.

Goldman pointed out Trent Frederic's extension as an example of poor planning. Goldman added:

Ad

Trending

"The offseason is far from over, so while the alarm is not sounding for McDavid’s contract situation just yet, the Oilers’ future under Bowman is a growing concern."

McDavid just finished his 10th NHL season. He scored 100 points in the regular season and added 33 in the playoffs. The Oilers reached the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year but lost again to the Florida Panthers.

Ad

In June, Bowman called McDavid’s future “important” and said it was the team’s “No. 1 priority.”

"Connor’s the best player in the League… and certainly he’s a No. 1 priority,” Bowman added (via NHL.com)

He also noted they would respect McDavid’s timing on contract talks.

McDavid has not announced when he will begin extension discussions. Bowman said the team is ready whenever McDavid is. The Oilers have already committed large contracts to Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard and Darnell Nurse, which limits future spending.

Ad

Connor McDavid says “no rush” on Oilers extension

In June, Oilers captain Connor McDavid said he isn’t rushing into contract talks. Speaking after the team’s Stanley Cup Final loss, he shared that he needs time to regroup with his family and agent before deciding.

“There’s no rush on anything like that,” McDavid said (via Sportsnet).

Eligible to sign an extension from July 1, he stressed that winning remains his top priority.

Ad

“If I feel there’s a good window to win here… then signing is no problem,” he added. “There’s unfinished business here.”

For now, Connor McDavid is focused on rest and reflection before making any contract decisions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama