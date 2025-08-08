NHL analyst issues hot take on Macklin Celebrini being 'more dependable' than Connor Bedard for Team Canada's 2026 Olympics hopes

Macklin Celebrini and Connor Bedard were among 42 players invited to Canada’s orientation camp to determine the final 25-man roster for the February 2026 Milan Olympics.

Ad

Celebrini, the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, had an impressive rookie season with the San Jose Sharks, earning a spot as a finalist for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the league’s best rookie.

Meanwhile, Connor Bedard, the 2023 NHL Draft’s first overall pick, won the Calder Trophy in his rookie year with the Chicago Blackhawks. Both are seen as rising stars in the NHL.

On TSN Overdrive, DiStefano offered a bold opinion that Team Canada would value Celebrini’s youthful energy and dependability across various situations, making him a stronger candidate than Bedard for the Olympic roster.

Ad

Trending

"The young buck from the San Jose Sharks. Look, I think Celebrini, I mean, you look at his season last year, 25 goals, 63 points as an 18-year-old in the NHL. I can't wait to see what he could do a year older, you know, getting a little bit stronger, understanding the NHL game for a full season," he said.

Ad

Mike DiStefano added:

I think he's going to put on a show out there in San Jose. And they're going to want a little bit of young youth, I think, on this team. I think Celebrini will be the guy who really stands out. I think he's more dependable in more situations than a guy like Bedard will say. So, if they're going to bring one of those young talents, I think Celebrini has a chance to make his way onto this roster.

Ad

Ad

The camp is scheduled to take place in Calgary from Aug. 26-28.

How did Macklin Celebrini and Connor Bedard fare last season?

Macklin Celebrini had a stronger rookie season compared to Connor Bedard’s second campaign in the NHL.

The San Jose Sharks’ first overall pick in 2024 notched 63 points with 25 goals and 38 assists in 70 games, despite the Sharks finishing last in the league with a 20-50-12 record.

Ad

Meanwhile, Connor Bedard tallied 23 goals and 47 assists for 67 points in a full 82 games for the Chicago Blackhawks, who ended just one spot above the Sharks with a 25-46-11 record.

It’ll be intriguing to see which of these young stars earns a spot on Team Canada’s roster for the 2026 Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama