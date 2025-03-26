NHL analyst Joe Bowen offers simple advice to Maple Leafs regarding 'frustrated' $15,000,000 latest acquisition

NHL commentator Joe Bowen weighed in on the Toronto Maple Leafs' dilemma over the recent acquisition of Scott Laughton. The two-way forward has no points in nine games with the team so far.

Appearing as a guest on TSN’s "First Up" podcast, Bowen, who has been the Voice of the Maple Leafs for 42 years, said that the team had to give Laughton more time.

“Keep playing him (Scott Laughton),” Bowen said. “I think he is frustrated a little bit. I mean, you didn't get a 60-goal scorer. He had four in one game, and, what's he got, 16 or 17 over the course of the season. So this isn't a guy that's going to score every other night, but you got to give him a little bit of a chance to kind of get acclimatized to everything.” (9:20)

Laughton is in the fourth year of a five-year, $15 million contract. He had been drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2012 and played for the one team until he was moved on deadline day this season.

The 30-year-old center grew up in Oakville, Ontario, 20 miles outside of Toronto. He is also a childhood friend of Leafs’ forward Max Domi. Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube has experimented with Laughton in different positions, having him play in both the third and fourth lines.

Laughton said he is determined to overcome these early hiccups.

“I mean, I think I always put pressure on myself,” Laughton said via NHL. “I think you have to a little bit in this league. I’m pretty self-aware of what’s going on, and I’ve been in the League long enough to know when you’re going and when you need to pick it up.”

Maple Leafs return to winning ways with 7-2 victory against Philadelphia Flyers

The Leafs, who suffered a shock 5-2 loss against the struggling Nashville Predators on Saturday, smashed the Flyers 7-2 on Tuesday.

Leafs forward William Nylander scored two goals and had two assists, taking his season’s goal tally to 40. Nylander has now scored 40 goals or more in three consecutive seasons.

John Tavares also had two goals and two assists on the night. The veteran forward was all praise for Nylander.

“One of the ultimate game-breakers in our league and certainly we are thrilled to have him. He’s having a great year and 40 is difficult to get, so he’s obviously done a lot of great things,” Tavares said.

The Maple Leafs are next in action against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

