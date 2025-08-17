NHL Network slotted Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard at No. 10 on its “Top 20 Defensemen Right Now” list. Cale Makar is at No. 1 and Quinn Hughes at No. 2.While some questioned Bouchard’s place given his defensive shortcomings, NHL analyst E.J. Hradek defended the ranking, pointing to the blueliner’s elite offensive skill set.Hradek acknowledged that Bouchard's defensive skills are still evolving, stating,“I do think his defensive game has gotten better and it is evolving, but it's certainly not the strength of his game. The strength of his game is his offensive play and his ability to shoot the puck.” (said on NHL Network)Hradek pointed to Bouchard’s rare offensive skill set, emphasizing his elite shot and playmaking ability. He noted Bouchard balances his game well—knowing when to dish the puck and when to fire it himself.“So, he is a unique offensive player, and that's why he still remains on the list. Take a look at this. I mean, points in the playoffs, highest points per game in the playoff history.” Hradek said.“I mean, he's there with Mario Lemieux. The only guy ahead of him is Bobby Orr. I mean, so you can't I just think you can't leave Evan Bouchard too far down this list with those kind of skills.”Last season, Bouchard recorded 53 assists and 67 points in 82 games. His playoff performance was equally impressive, with 7 goals and 23 points in 22 games.Analyst Nick Zararis ranks Evan Bouchard as 5th top defensemanNick Zararis spoke highly of Evan Bouchard, ranking the Oilers defenseman among the league’s top five. On the Locked On Oilers podcast, Zararis pointed to Bouchard’s dominant playoff performances.“The first time they went to the final and other worldly force on the power play in that season where the Oilers were running world-class special teams on both ends,&quot; Zararis said (25:29 onwards).He described Bouchard as a game-changing presence on the power play during that stretch, when the Oilers’ special teams were among the best in the NHL. Even critics, Zararis argued, would have to admit Bouchard is no worse than the 12th-best defenseman in the league.Zararis also suggested that Bouchard’s postseason track record should make him a strong candidate for a spot on Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics.