NHL analyst Craig Button talked about the Edmonton Oilers' and Connor McDavid's Stanley Cup hopes during Wednesday's TSN Hockey broadcast.

Ad

The Oilers won their 40th game this season, beating the Utah Hockey Club 7-1 on Tuesday. They remain second in the Pacific Division, two points behind the Vegas Golden Knights.

After losing to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the 2023-24 Stanley Cup Finals, Button believes the Oilers will win the Stanley Cup this season. However, at times, the Oilers have looked helpless this season, losing eight of their last 14 games, including five in a row.

Ad

Trending

Leon Draisaitl is leading the team in points and ranks second in the league, with 101 points this season. Connor McDavid is fourth with 89 points, scoring three points in the win against Utah. But due to the team's inconsistent performances, especially after the Four Nations Faceoff, Button isn't convinced about the Oilers' Stanley Cup hopes (3:49).

"I know they have McDavid, I know they have Draisaitl, and I know they're massive difference-makers — you can never underestimate them. But I no longer have faith in the Edmonton Oilers as a Stanley Cup contender.

Ad

"I simply don’t see them as having a good enough team, a deep enough team, or a fast enough team to beat the better teams in the Western Conference. So call it a crisis of faith, call it a lack of faith, but my faith in the Edmonton Oilers as Stanley Cup contenders has just about vanished," Button said.

Ad

Ad

Button compared this year’s team to last year’s squad that reached Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final and said that they are "potential first-round fodder".

Oilers captain Connor McDavid praised Leon Draisaitl

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid praised Leon Draisaitl for reaching 100 points this season. Speaking to the media before Sunday's game against NY Rangers, he said that Draisaitl has been consistent.

Ad

“Seems like he’s got an extra step,” McDavid said about his teammate. “You know, he’s been great. I don’t know — I don’t have an answer as to what’s been different. I think his consistency has been there. He’s been great every night.”

Last Friday, Draisaitl reached 100 points against the New York Islanders. He also scored his 49th goal. Now after scoring an assist in the 7-1 win against Utah on Tuesday, he has 101 points this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama