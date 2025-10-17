NHL analyst lauds VGK players for backing Carter Hart after sexual assault acquittal; urges others to 'read the judge’s verdict'

NHL analyst David Staples praised the Vegas Golden Knights players for supporting goaltender Carter Hart after his sexual assault acquittal. Hart, now on a professional tryout with the Golden Knights, previously played for the Philadelphia Flyers. He was one of five players accused in Canada’s 2018 World Junior Championship, but all were acquitted.The situation caught attention on social media when NHL analyst Rachel Kryshak commented on Hart’s signing. She compared it to the Boston Bruins’ 2022 signing of Mitchell Miller, a defenseman with a past juvenile conviction for bullying and racial abuse. Kryshak criticized the Golden Knights’ locker room, suggesting some players lacked character for supporting Hart.Staples shared a post on X on Friday, tagging Kryshak, and praising the Vegas players, saying fans should “read the judge’s verdict” to understand why the team stood by Hart.&quot;Maybe the Vegas players read the judge’s verdict, which made it clear the players were wrongfully accused, and that’s why they stood up for Carter Hart,&quot; Staples wrote on X. &quot;Maybe others should do the same before defaming Hart.&quot; The Golden Knights officially welcomed Hart, saying they support the decision made by the NHL and NHLPA. The team stressed that they continue to value the standards and principles that have guided the organization. Vegas captain Mark Stone said he was happy to see Hart join the team.“Exciting, good goalie, excited to welcome him to the culture of the Golden Knights,” Stone said.Jack Eichel also spoke positively about Hart, praising his character.“When you speak to people who know Carter, they have a lot of good things to say about him,” Eichel said.He added that the team has a strong culture in Vegas, and everyone is excited to have Hart join them.Chris Johnston discussed Carter Hart's chances of playing in the 2026 OlympicsIn September, NHL insider Chris Johnston talked about Carter Hart’s chances of playing for Team Canada at the 2026 Olympics. He said Hart is not being considered at this time.&quot;Team Canada is limited to about 90 players that they can pick for this Olympics,&quot; Johnston said. &quot;...It makes them have to be part of different kind of doping testing throughout the season before the Olympics. So I think Canada's got 10 goalies on that list, and Carter wouldn't be one of them.&quot;Hart was recently allowed to return to the NHL with conditions after league discipline. He will return to play in December, so his Olympic chances are very low.