NHL insider gets 100% real about Carter Hart’s 2026 Olympic chances with Team Canada

Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart will not be in Team Canada’s Olympic plans for 2026. Hart was reinstated to the NHL, but with supplemental discipline imposed by the league this month. He was one of five players linked to the 2018 Hockey Canada Gala sexual assault case.

Ad

The NHL said the actions did not meet league standards. However, the league allowed them to return after completing two years with a warning. Players must now uphold NHL standards both on and off the ice.

NHL insider Chris Johnston spoke about Hart's chances to make it to the Team Canada roster on Wednesday's segment of the First Up podcast.

"Not at this point," Johnston said about Hart's chances. [11:16 onwards] "I think there's still a Hockey Canada investigation of some form going on. And, you know, basically right now."

Ad

Trending

Johnston explained that Canada has a long list of about 90 players. That list includes 10 goaltenders, but Hart is not one of them.

"And I don't have the list, but Team Canada is limited to about 90 players that they can pick for this Olympics," Friedman said. "They are included on what's called a long list.

"It makes them have to be part of different kind of doping testing throughout the season before the Olympics. So I think Canada's got 10 goalies on that list, and Carter wouldn't be one of them."

Ad

Hart is eligible to sign with an NHL team after October 15. His return was delayed by the investigation and league discipline, following the July verdict, which cleared him of the sexual assault charges.

Reports said at least four teams were watching his situation in August. Those teams could now explore signing him, and his future depends on interest and the cost of adding him.

Daniel Briere spoke about Carter Hart's intentions

Earlier this month, Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere spoke about Carter Hart at training camp. He said Hart and his agent, Judd Moldaver, asked for a new start because Hart believes moving on is the best option for him.

Ad

"The only comment I’ll make on that is that his representative, Judd Moldaver, has reached out," Flyers GM said in mid September, via ESPN. "And kind of told us that in light of everything that happened in the last year and a half with Carter, they felt, Carter felt, that it was better for them to look for a fresh start. That’s where it’s at."

Carter Hart is focused on his NHL career, not the Olympics. His path depends on whether another NHL team signs him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama