Flyers GM Daniel Briere drops major hint on potential Carter Hart return following NHL reinstatement

Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere spoke about Carter Hart on Tuesday, as the team opened training camp in Voorhees, New Jersey.

Ad

Briere addressed questions about Hart’s potential NHL return. The goaltender was ruled not guilty in the 2018 Hockey Canada World Junior case. A judge said there was insufficient evidence in the sexual assault allegations.

Briere highlighted that Hart wants a fresh start.

"The only comment I’ll make on that is that his representative, Judd Moldaver, has reached out," Briere said. "And kind of told us that in light of everything that happened in the last year and a half with Carter, they felt, Carter felt, that it was better for them to look for a fresh start.

Ad

Trending

"That’s where it’s at, and it’s the only comment I’m going to make on that."

Ad

Hart's return to the league was delayed by the NHL. Last week, it issued a statement about him and the other players involved, allowing them to return after facing additional discipline. Hart is eligible to sign with a team after Oct. 15, and franchises are monitoring the situation.

The "2 Mutts Hockey Podcast" reported that at least four teams are interested in him.

"There are a lot of teams who would bring him in on a PTO as at least 4 organizations have told us if he’s cleaned (which he is now), to return, we will bring him in," "2 Mutts Hockey Podcast" tweeted on Aug. 29.

Ad

Players who trained with him believe he could help a team immediately, and Hart has been focused on earning another NHL opportunity.

NHL's statement on Carter Hart and others

The NHL released its report on Carter Hart, Dillon Dube, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote and Michael McLeod, from Hockey Canada’s 2018 U-20 team.

"The events that transpired after the 2018 Hockey Canada Foundation Gala in London, Ontario, prior to these players’ arrival in the NHL, were deeply troubling and unacceptable," the NHL said in a statement on Thursday.

Ad

The league conducted a detailed investigation, including interviews and reviewing documents, videos and texts.

"The conduct at issue falls woefully short of the standards and values that the league and its member clubs expect and demand," the NHL said.

The players expressed "regret and remorse" during meetings with the league. However, their conduct will still be under watch as the NHL requires them to "uphold the standards" following their comeback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama