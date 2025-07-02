Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has one year remaining on his eight-year, $100 million contract, making him eligible to sign a contract extension with the club this offseason, but no deal has been finalized.

Oilers GM Stan Bowman has expressed readiness to negotiate, stating the team is waiting for McDavid and his agent, Judd Moldaver, to initiate detailed discussions. Meetings between Oilers management and McDavid’s agent began in Ontario in late June, but talks have focused on team-building rather than contract specifics.

Speaking on TSN, NHL analyst Mike Johnston expressed strong confidence that the Connor McDavid-Oilers extension drama could extend into next season. He said:

"100% chance. Absolutely. Absolutely. Depending on what happens. Because we tied the goalie panel talking about the goalies, how they have to round out the rest of the roster. Maybe less likely than likely, but I don't think it's out of the question at all. Because Connor McDavid still needs to see where the organization’s going and what he really wants to do, how long he wants to commit."

McDavid signed an eight-year, $100 million contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, carrying an AAV of $12.5 million, which was the highest cap hit in the NHL at the time.

The contract features a no-movement clause and a modified no-trade clause, giving McDavid control over potential trades. According to reports, McDavid is expected to sign a short-term (three to four years) deal with the Oilers.

Oilers GM Stan Bowman provides latest on Connor McDavid's contract situation

Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman addressed the McDavid contract situation. He explained that no discussions about McDavid's contract have taken place. Instead, their conversations have focused on the team and ways to improve.

“Well, I can't characterize it, because I don't mean that in a bad way," Bowman said. "We really haven't talked to him at all about his contract. It's really just been talking about our team and about, you know, how we can improve and hit what he sees, and that kind of stuff. So the conversations haven't even started.

Connor McDavid, selected first overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2015 NHL Draft, has been with the team for over a decade. Despite earning nearly every major individual accolade, he has yet to win a Stanley Cup, having lost in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals to the Florida Panthers in 2024 and 2025.

