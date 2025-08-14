The Boston Bruins added several new players this offseason. They signed Tanner Jeannot, Sean Kuraly, and Michael Eyssimont, and traded for Viktor Arvidsson. Additionally, they have a new head coach in Marco Sturm.

Now, these moves focused more on toughness than scoring, something which the Bruins struggled with last season. They had a goals for of just 2.71, despite forward David Pastrnak leading the team with 106 points. But if we overlook Pastrnak's numbers, no other player scored more than 57 points.

NHL insider James Mirtle shared his thoughts on the Boston Bruins’ playoff chances in his Wednesday column for The Athletic. A fan questioned why analysts think the Bruins can be good again. The fan felt the team relies too much on its top line and lacks scoring depth. Mirtle said he would be surprised if Boston is not better than last season.

"I’ll be shocked if they’re not better than last season, although that’s not saying much," Mirtle wrote. "Boston cratered so hard at the end of the year that they finished with the NHL’s fourth-worst record, better than only Nashville, Chicago and San Jose... It’s hard to see that big of a trainwreck hitting them twice."

The Bruins finished last season with a 33-39-10 record and missed the playoffs. It was their first miss since 2015-16. Injuries to Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy hurt their defense. Their offense also struggled, with only David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie producing regularly.

Mirtle added that the Bruins could compete for a wild-card spot if young players step up.

"As far as being good, though, it depends how you define that," Mirtle wrote. "They’re definitely thinner up front, where it’s going to take some surprises from their young players to keep them competitive. But I could still see them in competition for a wild-card spot, given the talent they still have."

Boston Bruins' young group gives hope to the front office

The Boston Bruins have several young players who may help. Fraser Minten and Fabian Lysell could earn roster spots. James Hagens, the No. 7 pick in the 2025 draft, may join later in the season. Matej Blumel, a top AHL scorer, could also get a chance. These players could improve the team’s offensive depth.

General manager Don Sweeney said the Bruins want to change last year's misery.

"At times last year, even when we had our group, we were an easy out," Sweeney said, via NHL.com. "I can’t stand for that. So, we are going to reestablish that.”

Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs is also confident about the team.

"I anticipate that we'll have a playoff team and play meaningful hockey at this time of year in 2026," Jacobs said in April.

Health will be important for the Boston Bruins' success. The Bruins will need stronger performances from key players. If that happens, they could be in the playoff race.

