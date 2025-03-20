After scoring a goal in the Montreal Canadiens' win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, Canadiens rookie defenseman Lane Hutson has reached 53 points this season. He has scored 5 goals and 48 assists this season while averaging 22:20 minutes of time on the ice.

Hutson leads all NHL rookies in points, for instance, he is three points ahead of Macklin Celebrini and six ahead of Matvei Michkov. With 15 games left, he is on pace for 65 points.

Speaking about Lane Hutson's performance on Tuesday, TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button mentioned him as his favorite to win the Calder Trophy this year.

"He's the prohibitive favorite, and I don't think there's any question that he's the Calder Trophy winner in my view. Nobody better," Button said.

Button also mentioned Dustin Wolf, the Calgary Flames goalie as a good candidate. Wolf has a record of 22-14-5 this season with a GAA of 2.62 and an impressive .912 save percentage.

However, Button mentioned that Hutson's defensive numbers are solid, and he plays well in all areas.

"You know, you could make a case for Dustin Wolf, who's been great, but you think about a defenseman playing in the manner that he (Hutson) plays, putting up the points, having the impact that he has...," Button said. "He's a very good defensive player, and the numbers all show that, the metrics show it, that he's a really good defensive player.

Button believes Hutson’s overall game makes him a standout player for the Canadiens.

"We know he's got a brilliant mind for the game. He's creative. He's got a great imagination," Button said. "We see what he does with respect to his offense, but his all-around game is really good. Keep in mind, he is just a 20-year-old (turned 21 in February) defenseman…"

Lane Hutson reached 50th career assist in Saturday's win against Florida Panthers

Montreal Canadiens rookie defenseman Lane Hutson reached another milestone on Saturday. He recorded his 50th career assist in just 68 games. He got the primary assist on Patrik Laine’s power-play goal in Saturday's first-period goal against the Florida Panthers.

Lane Hutson became the second-fastest Canadiens player to reach 50 assists. Vincent Damphousse did it in 66 games in 1992-93. However, Damphousse was 25 and on his third NHL team, while Hutson is only 21. Hutson is also the fourth-fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach 50 assists. Larry Murphy (62 games), Mark Howe (65 games), and Stefan Persson (66 games) did it slightly faster.

For comparison, Brian Leetch (69 games), Cale Makar (71 games), and Quinn Hughes (74 games) needed more time. Former Canadiens captain Chris Chelios also took 74 games.

Hutson was drafted 62nd overall in 2022. He is now a Calder Trophy favorite and Montreal’s future looks bright with Hutson playing a big role in it.

