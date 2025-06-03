NHL analyst makes a strong case for Don Cherry, Barry Melrose's Hockey Hall of Fame induction - "Why do they wait until people die?" 

NHL analyst John Buccigross made a compelling case for inducting Don Cherry and Barry Melrose into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Buccigross argued that both Cherry and Melrose have made enormous contributions to hockey over their decades-long careers and deserve recognition while they are still alive to appreciate the honor.

On X, John Buccigross wrote,

"Why do Hall of Fames wait until people die? Why do they adhere to arbitrary categorical rules that really mean nothing and can be changed with fewer than 12 words?

“Hall of Fames/museums simply tell a story and ceremonies give someone a chance to feel love from family and friends and adoring strangers. Otherwise, these buildings are really meaningless.”

At 91, Don Cherry is remembered most for his bold personality and decades of fiery commentary. Though he only played a single NHL game with the Bruins, he made his mark behind the bench, guiding Boston to two Stanley Cup Final appearances during a strong coaching career.

Melrose, 68, had a 13-year playing career before rising to fame as coach of the Los Angeles Kings. Melrose guided an unlikely Kings team led by Wayne Gretzky to the 1993 Stanley Cup Finals. He later became a longtime ESPN and NHL Network analyst until 2023. He was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

“Time is limited for both. Cherry is 91 and Barry has Parkinson's. How easy is this? What are we doing?" Buccigross added.

Buccigross implored the Hall of Fame selection committee not to delay and wait until it's too late to honor two uniquely charismatic figures who gave their lives to growing the game on a national stage through the media.

“You can't tell the story of hockey without the 30ish years Don Cherry and Barry Melrose gave the game via National Television. They both gave their entire lives to hockey and the NHL.”

Despite neither having the traditional playing resume, their invaluable contributions warrant induction sooner than later according to Buccigross.

Fans react to John Buccigross's take on Don Cherry, Barry Melrose's Hockey Hall of Fame induction

Fans have been eagerly responding to John Buccigross's comments regarding the Hockey Hall of Fame induction of Cherry and Melrose. Many have voiced their support for Buccigross's perspective, agreeing that Cherry and Melrose's contributions to the sport deserve recognition.

One fan wrote,

"Completely agree, Mr. Buccigross! We also need to find a way to get Stan Fischler in there!"

Another fan wrote,

"Thanks for speaking up Booch"

Here are some additional fan reactions:

"Agree..2 great ones, let them enjoy it" one fan wrote.

"Couldn't agree more." another fan wrote.

"How is Don Cherry not already in?" a user commented.

"Big time agree @NHL" another user wrote.

As the debate continues, it's clear that Buccigross's commentary has struck a chord with the passionate hockey community.

