NHL analyst Mike Johnson discussed the slump that Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi has been in this season. Domi, who signed a 4-year, $15 million contract with Toronto this past offseason, has yet to score a goal and has not scored a point in the last 12 games.

Johnson doesn't believe Domi's drought is an issue for the Maple Leafs right now but acknowledged it's definitely concerning for both Domi and the team.

"It's a dry spell. It's a drought for Max Domi, absolutely," Johnson said on Domino's That's Hockey. "But I don't think it's a massive problem for the Toronto Maple Leafs on a big picture thing."

Johnson pointed out that Domi's passion for playing in Toronto is evident, considering he grew up with his dad, Tie Domi, playing for the Leafs.

"You can tell from where he grew up, from his dad playing for the leafs the way he plays and represents the Toronto Maple Leafs when he's on the ice. He cares. So this is killing him, that he's gone off the kind of start he is now."

According to Johnson, Domi's lack of production is bleeding into other areas of his game and affecting his overall performance.

“He just needs to get healthy. If he's not, try to park the stats for a minute and just go play. The numbers will eventually come back."

With Auston Matthews injured, the Leafs are relying on Domi to center the second line. Johnson emphasized it's crucial for Domi to break out of this slump sooner rather than later.

Mike Johnson highlights areas of improvement for Maple Leafs' Max Domi

Mike Johnson highlighted that Max Domi needs to focus more on improving his defensive play, noting that playing a strong two-way game has never been Domi's strength.

The emphasis Leafs coach Craig Berube has put on defense has taken some adjustment for Domi.

"One is he's got to focus on defense. And I think trying to focus on defense with Craig Berube has not been Max Domi's strength in his career, so that takes some of his attention away."

Johnson also pointed out that Domi may need to shift his approach in the offensive zone.

“Change from such a pass first mentality to maybe a more attacking net mentality.”

Domi has traditionally been a pass-first type of player, but Johnson suggested he may need to develop more of a shoot-first, net-driving mentality in Toronto's system.

Finally, Johnson observed that the Leafs' style has moved away from the rush offense that allowed Domi to fully leverage his speed and playmaking in the past. Without as many chances off the rush, Domi has had to adapt to finding success in other ways.

