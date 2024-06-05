TSN analyst Mike Johnson believes Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling will be Connor McDavid's biggest test in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

Speaking on TSN's Harvey's Hot Takes, Johnson singled out Forsling as the player most equipped to try and contain McDavid's offense.

"While (Aleksander) Barkov is an enticing opponent as a Selke Trophy winner and offensive catalyst, McDavid will likely face Forsling just as much," Johnson said.

"Forsling, on a strong defensive Florida team, has emerged as the Panthers' best defenseman. His skating, angling, and active stick are all top-notch. These skills will be critical in trying to deter McDavid from executing his usual play."

According to Johnson, Forsling has the mobility and defensive acumen to frustrate McDavid. While he may not shut down McDavid completely, limiting his effectiveness would significantly hinder the Oilers' attack.

"Sometimes he might succeed, sometimes he won't, but Forsling's effectiveness, especially against McDavid's rushes, will significantly impact how dangerous the Oilers are at five-on-five. So, while Forsling might be underrated, he is very, very good and a tough matchup for McDavid," Johnson said.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals between Edmonton and Florida is on Saturday night at Amerant Bank Arena. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS and CBC.

Connor McDavid on reaching Stanley Cup Final

Connor McDavid expressed pride and excitement over reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the first time.

McDavid spoke about the significance of the Oilers' finals berth, especially given Canada's lengthy Stanley Cup drought dating back to 1993.

"We always believed in ourselves and each other and knew that putting ourselves in this position was always a possibility and it feel goods to have done that," McDavid said in a press conference on Sunday.

He acknowledged there is pressure as a Canadian team to break the national title drought. However, McDavid views that as a positive.

"There is pressure playing in the Stanley Cup final, no matter where your teams from," McDavid said. "So, obviously we're a Canadian team, we got great Canadian fans and it feels good to maybe unite the country a little bit and have something to bring people together."

"You know, that's what sports is all about, is bringing people together and hopefully we're doing that for Canadians across the country."

McDavid looks forward to embracing the opportunity and hopes Edmonton can inspire fans nationwide by capturing Canada's first Cup in 31 years.