When do the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals start? Insider shares schedule for marquee clash

The dates for the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals have been revealed. According to NHL insider Tom Gazzola, the championship series is slated to begin on June 8, 2024.

Gazzola shared the scoop on the finals schedule, with Game 1 set for June 8. Game 2 will follow on June 10 before the series shifts to the lower-seeded team's arena for Game 3 on June 13 and Game 4 on June 15.

If necessary, Game 5 would take place on June 18 at the higher seed's home ice. Game 6 would be on June 21 at the lower seed's rink, and a decisive Game 7 would be on June 24 at the top team's arena.

Currently, the Eastern Conference finals feature the New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers. That series is tied 1-1, while in the West, the Edmonton Oilers hold a 1-0 lead over the Dallas Stars.

The Rangers reached the third round by defeating the Hurricanes and Capitals, while the Panthers knocked out the Lightning and Bruins. On the other side, the Oilers took down the Kings and Canucks, while the Stars bested the Golden Knights and Avalanche.

NHL fans react to 2024 Stanley Cup schedule announcement

The 2024 Stanley Cup Final schedule was just announced, and NHL fans are already voicing strong opinions online. One fan commented,

"That’s wild that the season is going that long. I don’t think fans are still tuning in as much in late June. They should look to be finishing playoffs in May or first week of June."

Another fan questioned about a possible scenario of conference final finishing early:

"What if the series both ended in 5 for example? They wouldn’t push it up?"

One feels the season finals to be very late:

"Too late. Start the season earlier end it first week in June. Move free agency (expire contracts a week after the Cup FInal)before the draft to create more excitement and player moment." on X.

Here are some fan reactions to the 2024 Stanley Cup schedule announcement:

"The season should be completed by the end of May. The last week of June is beyond ridiculous." one fan wrote on X.

"DP, why is there no push-back against the format?? 2-2-1-1-1 absolutely sucks for travel - eg. Miami to Edmonton is a 7hr flite - and the 2-day breaks are mind-numbing for fans." another fan wrote on X.

"Unless my team is in it I won’t be watching. Way too late in the year for that." a user wrote.

The conference finals follow a best-of-seven format, so we could be in for some hockey all the way until late May or early June before the Stanley Cup finalists are determined.

Rangers vs. Panthers games can be listened to on WQAM 560 AM and WEPN-FM (ESPN New York 98.7 FM). Oilers vs. Stars games can be heard on 630 CHED AM and KTCK (The Ticket) at 1310 AM and 96.7 FM.