NHL analyst offers unique take on being scored on by Alex Ovechkin when he breaks Wayne Gretzky’s historic record

NHL insider Frank Corrado offered a different perspective about Washington Capitals’ left winger Alex Ovechkin breaking the legendary Wayne Gretzky’s goal-scoring record.

Ovechkin needs three goals to surpass the record set by “The Great One” in 1999. Analysts predict the Russian forward might reach the milestone during the Capitals’ game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday or the New York Islanders on Sunday.

Corrado was on TSN’s “First Up with Korolnek and Colaiacovo” podcast on Friday and discussed the issue of the notoriety that would come with being the goalie who allows Ovechkin’s 895th goal.

“Let's say it's a power-play goal. This is the way I want it to be,” Corrado said. “I want it to be Ovi in his office on the power play, blasting a one-timer. You want to be the guy, Carlo, that was the defenseman that didn't block the shot. You're the primary contact point, and you didn't block it, and it got past the goalie. That's who you want to be.”

Co-host Carlo Colaiacovo replied that he would like to be in that position to “be on every highlight reel when they talk about Alexander Ovechkin.”

Corrado also discussed a scenario where Ovechkin breaks the record on Sunday against the Islanders.

“If he doesn't do it on Friday against Chicago, Sunday they're on Long Island,” Corrado said. “He could do it against (Islanders coach) Patty Roy. One of the greatest goalies of all time, obviously wouldn't be in net, but he'd be watching it behind the bench.

"I don't know if there's any significance to that. I have seen, though, on Twitter, there's Islanders fans buying tickets for that game saying, 'I can't believe I'm paying $200 U.S. to watch the 2024-25 New York Islanders this season.'”

Wayne Gretzky to be present when Alex Ovechkin breaks the record

Sports news platform Hockey Canada reported that Wayne Gretzky was present at Washington Capitals’ games this week and would continue to attend the team’s games until Alex Ovechkin scores his 895th goal.

“Wayne Gretzky is expected to begin following Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals city-to-city so he can be in attendance when Ovechkin breaks his all time goals record. Gretzky said he will be 'the first to shake his hand' when Ovechkin breaks his record. 🤝,” the platform’s Instagram post read.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis are also expected to be in attendance when Ovechkin surpasses Gretzky’s record.

