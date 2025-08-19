NHL analyst opines Connor McDavid & Oilers "sorely needed" $7,200,000 signing after mass exodus of veteran forwards

NHL analyst Travis Yost opined that the Edmonton Oilers needed to sign Andrew Mangiapane to address their forward departures.

The Oilers saw the departure of veterans Corey Perry, Evander Kane, Jeff Skinner, Viktor Arvidsson, and Connor Brown during the offseason.

Yost highlighted Mangiapane’s consistent point production and noted that his addition would fill the key in the Oilers' top six.

"The Andrew Mangiapane signing was sorely needed and filled a critical role in their middle six. Not only is he a regular point producer, here’s something else to consider: he’s never finished a season with a negative on-ice goal differential at even strength," Yost wrote in his TSN column.

Andrew Mangiapane is expected to bolster the Oilers' second or third line, likely contributing as a versatile winger who can score, forecheck effectively, and provide defensive stability.

His role will be important in supporting Connor McDavid by adding depth and balance to the forward group. Mangiapane joined the Edmonton Oilers after signing a two-year, $7.2 million contract as a free agent on July 1.

Andrew Mangiapane opens up about playing on the top six role with Edmonton Oilers

Andrew Mangiapane expressed confidence in his ability to play a top-six role. He stated he could adapt and fit into any role the coach assigns him.

"I think I'm capable,” he said via NHL. “I think last year was a little bit of a down year for me, but I think I could get right back to where I've been and what I can do. I think a lot of you guys have seen it, and the fans and everyone who saw me playing in Calgary know what I'm capable of. So I'm just excited to be given an opportunity.

He added:

'Obviously, there are a lot of good players on this team, so just looking at the roster, I could hopefully play with anyone and go up and down. There could be a good fit wherever the coach puts me.”

Mangiapane was drafted 166th overall by the Calgary Flames in the 2015 NHL Draft. He racked up 28 points through 14 goals and as many assists in 81 games with the Washington Capitals last season.

