NHL analyst opines Maple Leafs should trade Nick Robertson despite $1.825M extension

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Aug 06, 2025 04:29 GMT
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
NHL analyst opines Maple Leafs should trade Nick Robertson despite $1.825M extension

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Robertson remains with the team after signing a one-year, $1.825 million contract extension last week, avoiding arbitration.

He’s projected to play on the third line alongside Max Pacioretty and Pontus Holmberg, with a chance to compete for second-line minutes.

Robertson requested a trade in the offseason, frustrated by inconsistent ice time and a bottom-six role despite his scoring ability. On TSN Overdrive, NHL analyst Aaron Korolnek suggested that the Toronto Maple Leafs should consider trading Nick Robertson despite his recent contract extension.

Korolnek stated that Robertson needs a new opportunity elsewhere, as he doesn’t seem to fit with the Maple Leafs’ current direction.

"I wonder if he's on the team opening night. I'm very skeptical. It just seems like it's time. He's been a healthy scratch so many times. I know every time he comes back, he scores a goal, and that's a funny novelty that we make jokes about. He gets scratched, he scores. He gets scratched, he scores," Korolnek said.
He added:

"This guy needs another opportunity. It's not happening with the Leafs. Look at the way they've conducted their offseason. They're bringing in big boys on the wings. Nick Robertson, I just don't feel like he's a fit. Doesn't make sense. For $1.8 million, the guy scored 15 goals. You want to keep him around. You don't want to just cut them, but you need something commensurate with that value."
Although Robertson meets the Toronto Maple Leafs’ need for an affordable forward, his playing style may not fully match the preferences of head coach Craig Berube.

His smaller stature, at 5’9” and 178 pounds, can sometimes result in reduced physical presence and difficulty maintaining puck possession under pressure. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the forward in Toronto.

Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson linked to two teams

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, on a recent episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast, Robertson has been mentioned in trade talks involving two teams.

Friedman noted that Robertson is linked to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Additionally, he referenced speculation about a possible trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets that could involve swapping Robertson for forward Yegor Chinakov.

Robertson garnered 22 points through 15 goals and seven assists in 69 games last term. He was drafted No. 53 overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2019 NHL draft.

Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
