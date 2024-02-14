NHL analyst opines on Morgan Rielly cross-check as Maple Leafs star gets slapped with five-game suspension

Following the incident involving Morgan Rielly during an NHL game between the Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators, veteran analyst Craig Button provided insights into Rielly's controversial cross-check. The cross-check to the head has resulted in a five-game suspension for the Maple Leafs star defenseman.

During an interview, Button was asked to offer his perspective on the incident involving Rielly and Senators player Ridly Greig. Button wasted no time in condemning Rielly's actions, emphasizing that cross-checking an opponent in the head can never be justified under any circumstances. He said,

"The act of cross checking somebody in the head can never be defended under any circumstances. And understanding that Morgan Rielly, at that point in the know, there's emotion, there's disappointment and feeling like, oh boy, I don't like what Ridly Greig did. Okay, I get all that. But there's no rationale, zero, for going over and delivering a cross check to the head of a player. And in terms of a hockey play, it's not tolerated."

The incident that led to Morgan Rielly's suspension occurred during a game where Greig's unconventional empty-net goal sparked controversy. Rielly's subsequent cross-check to Greig, which resulted in a five-minute major penalty, raised eyebrows and ultimately led to disciplinary action from the league.

Button drew parallels to previous suspensions in the league, noting that Rielly's actions were unwarranted and unacceptable. Button said,

"We saw David Perron, which was, I would say, a hockey play that really went bad because David Perron didn't recognize what had unfolded there. He got six games. This is a non hockey play. It's at the end of a play and at the end of a game."

"And regardless of how you think about Ridly Greig's actions into the open net, certainly it doesn't warrant a cross check to the head. And there's nothing that should put a player, regardless of what Ridly Greig did and how you feel about it, into that situation. And certainly Morgan Rielly is going to pay a price."

Maple Leafs might pay for Morgan Rielly's actions

Further Button expressed concerns about the suspension becoming a significant turning point for the team. Button said,

"There's no question about it. The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to pay a price without their best defender for a number of games. And what you hope is that that doesn't come back and be a real material turning point. On the downside for the Toronto Maple Leafs going ahead, when you look at the whole thing, this is not about intent."

"We know he didn't intend to hit him in the head. It doesn't change the act. And the act was something that is unnecessary. It speaks to a player that lost his discipline and lost his composure. And that's not something you want from a player at any point."

The NHL initially scheduled an in-person hearing for Morgan Rielly. However, inclement weather in Toronto necessitated a shift to a virtual hearing format.