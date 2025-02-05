NHL analyst opines New York Rangers may "trim the fat" by potentially trading $68,000,000 forward next offseason

Former NHL goaltender and analyst Stephen Valiquette has suggested that the New York Rangers may consider a trade for forward Mika Zibanejad in the upcoming offseason.

During a segment on Sportsnet 590 radio, Valiquette explained that while recent moves, like the acquisition of J.T. Miller, are convenient for now, they also set the stage for future adjustments.

Valiquette noted that other players like Reilly Smith and Jimmy Vesey, who have expressed dissatisfaction with ice time, could also be on the move. Valiquette emphasized that these potential trades are a part of a broader strategy to rebrand the team and roster.

Trending

"I think JT Miller was a move that was happening now because it was convenient for everybody to get it done now. But I think this is also a move for next year. As I said, there could be moves guys that go into what's going to be coming up next year for ... it's almost a rebrand. You know, I haven't heard that term yet, but it's almost a rebrand," Valiquette said.

He indicated that moving Mika Zibanejad could be a significant part of the process as the NY Rangers look to reshape their lineup for the future.

"It's like, can we take what we have, clean up a little bit, trim the fat, but trimming the fat, most likely includes trying to move Mika Zibanejad at the end of the year as well," the analyst added.

Expand Tweet

Zibanejad, who's inked to a $68 million contract, has been heavily involved in trade rumors this season. Additionally, he was a part of trade discussions where the Rangers offered Zibanejad to the Canucks in exchange for J.T. Miller, but the Canucks eventually rejected the offer.

The New York Rangers acquired J.T. Miller from the Canucks in exchange for Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini and a 2025 first-round pick that's top 13 protected. If the Rangers' pick falls within the top 13, it will transfer to 2026.

Additionally, the Blueshirts also received Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington as part of the trade, with no salary retained on Miller.

What's next for the New York Rangers?

The New York Rangers are coming off a convincing 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in their recent matchup.

Expand Tweet

The club sits six points off a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and is sixth in the Metro Division with 54 points.

The New York Rangers next host the Boston Bruins (27-22-6), against whom they suffered a tough 6-3 defeat last week, at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback