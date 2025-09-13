NHL analyst opines on whether it makes sense for Senators to get involved in Sidney Crosby sweepstakes

NHL analyst Bruce Garrioch weighed in on the Ottawa Senators’ potential interest in Sidney Crosby.

Ad

Crosby’s future in Pittsburgh is back in the spotlight. The Penguins’ captain has two years left on his $17.4 million deal. But after a disappointing season that saw Pittsburgh finish second-last in the Metropolitan Division and face the prospect of a rebuild, trade speculation is heating up.

Ottawa Sun columnist Bruce Garrioch explored whether it would make sense for the Senators to pursue Crosby if he became available.

"Would Crosby even consider the Senators? He skates with winger Drake Batherson in the summer near their off-season home in Halifax and can see that the Senators, led by captain Brady Tkachuk, could be poised to make a push in the Eastern Conference... “ Garrioch said.

Ad

Trending

“The bottom line is: If Crosby becomes available, the Senators should be interested because anybody can use a generational talent and a sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer to get to the next level."

Crosby’s clutch showing for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off has only fueled the chatter, with fans wondering if he might eventually close out his career with a Canadian club.

Ad

This past season, Crosby proved he still has plenty left, posting 31 goals and 84 points in 80 games.

Bryan Hayes on Sidney Crosby trade to Ottawa Senators

On TSN’s FanDuel Overdrive, Bryan Hayes suggested that while Ottawa may not have a prospect equivalent to someone like Ivan Demidov, but the idea of bringing in Crosby would be tempting.

“They could win in the next two or three years. They’re pretty strong up the middle of the ice, but…Hayes said.

Ad

Speculation around Crosby’s future has intensified after the Penguins’ captain addressed trade chatter during the NHL’s media tour in Las Vegas this week.

Crosby, set to lead Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, acknowledged that with Pittsburgh missing the playoffs for three straight years, the possibility of being viewed as a trade-deadline rental is out there.

“I understand it. It’s not something that you want to discuss. You’d rather be talking about who we’re getting at the deadline or where we’re at.” Sidney Crosby said on Tuesday

Crosby admitted it’s not a fun conversation, saying losing isn’t just about the final buzzer. It’s about the uncertainty and the constant questions that come with it, which he called the toughest part of the experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama