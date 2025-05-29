The Edmonton Oilers are one win away from reaching the Stanley Cup final for the second consecutive year, leading the Dallas Stars 3-1 in the Western Conference final series.
NHL analyst Jason Strudwick highlighted the Oilers' intense determination to win the Stanley Cup following their disappointment last year. On TSN Overdrive, he noted that the team is so driven that they would fiercely compete against anyone to secure the title.
"I think that this team would play against their own moms and beat them up to try to win a Stanley Cup," Strudwick said. "Like, they want to win the Stanley Cup so badly, they would take on anyone. And what better way of doing it than to try to beat the team that—or to beat the team that beat you last year. For me, I think that'd be a massive opportunity for them to get."
Strudwick suggested that the Oilers could channel their desire for redemption to overcome the team that had previously defeated them, making their opponents feel the same sting of defeat they experienced the prior year.
The Edmonton Oilers staged a remarkable comeback from a 3-0 deficit to force a Game 7 against the Florida Panthers in last year's Stanley Cup Final. However, the Panthers ultimately prevailed, defeating the Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 to claim their maiden title.
Edmonton Oilers look to close out series in Game 5
The Oilers aim to clinch the series in Game 5 against the Dallas Stars. HC Kris Knoblauch mentioned that he is focused on the intense series against the Stars and concentrating on securing one more win to advance.
"I don't even know what's going on in the East," Knoblauch said via NHL. "I know we've got a heck of a series here against Dallas, and we have one more win to get to. If we're fortunate to get that last win, then we'll be preparing for that next team. But right now, all our attention is on the Dallas Stars."
Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers advanced to the Stanley Cup final for the third consecutive year after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in five games. This sets the stage for a potential rematch of the 2024 Stanley Cup final between the Oilers and Panthers.
Game 5 between the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars is scheduled to take place at the American Airlines Center on Thursday.
