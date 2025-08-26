NHL analyst places Canadiens $2.85M rookie alongside Cale Makar, Quinn Hughes as potential 100-point defenseman

Montreal Canadiens rookie sensation Lane Hutson is on track to be one of the next NHL defensemen to hit 100 points, TSN analyst Frankie Corrado believes.

In an appearance on TSN’s OverDrive published on August 25, Corrado made his case about how Lane Hutson will be on track to hit 100 points, along with other established blue liners like Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar and Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes.

Corrado stated:

“There’s like three guys really. 100 points is a lot but I wouldn’t put it past him. He just had a 66-point rookie season. He’s 5’9 on a good day. Do you know how hard it is to play in the NHL…”

Corrado added:

“I think he’s just scratching the surface. 100 points is a lot for sure, but if anyone is going to do it, it’s probably (Lane Hutson), Cale Makar, Quinn Hughes. Those are the guys that are going to do it.”

Check out the full conversation here:

Hutson, who’s entering the final year of his three-year, $2.85 million entry-level contract, could become the next great NHL blue liner. While Corrado believes that a 100-point season is on the horizon for Hutson, it won’t be before Makar or Hughes.

Makar, in particular, topped 90 points last season. Hughes has also had significantly success offensive seasons. So, it will come down to Makar, Hughes, and Hutson as the next potential wave of blue liners to reach the vaunted century mark in points since Erik Karlsson did it during the 2022-23 season.

Uncertainty continues regarding Lane Hutson extension with Canadiens

Lane Hutson has been eligible to sign a contract extension since July 1. However, none has been forthcoming. While the situation is not overly concerning, the sense is that there is more pressure on the Canadiens’ side than Hutson’s camp.

Insider Frank Seravalli posted the following comments on August 22, shedding some light on the current state of affairs between Hutson and Montreal:

“The Canadiens are more than willing to step up and write a cheque for Lane Hutson to be a Canadien for a long, long time; I just don't know what the Hutson appetite is on that end.”

The Canadiens seem to be willing to lock up Lane Hutson right now. But if Seravalli’s comments are accurate, Hutson could be biding his time. Perhaps he’s hoping to build on his Calder Trophy season before cashing in for real.

Hutson is an RFA. So, there’s no risk of him leaving Montreal any time soon. He’s also ineligible for an offer sheet as his age and service time preclude the possibility of other teams targeting him next summer.

