NHL analyst pours cold water on Quinn Hughes to NJ Devils rumors - "Appreciated and embraced in Vancouver market"

Last season was a big disappointment for the Vancouver Canucks, but more so for captain Quinn Hughes. He led the team offensively with 76 points, and that was 26 more than the team's leading offensive forward. It was clear that there was no one to share his load, as the team grappled with many problems.It has played a role in fuelling the rumors about a trade to New Jersey. However, NHL analyst Adnan Virk disagrees. During a segment on the &quot;Sekeres and Price&quot; podcast, he said it’s too early to assume Hughes will join the Devils.&quot;It was so much fun when Hughes came,&quot; Virk said. &quot;We had that Canucks-Devils game, he's on every single play, every single thing happening.&quot;&quot;And Ken Daneyko, who's a colleague and a friend from the NHL Network, of course, Mr. Devil. He was like, 'oh, it's only a matter of time till he comes to Jersey, and I just have to join his brother here.' I'm like, 'Ah, not so fast.' We'll see. I'm sure he knows how much he's appreciated and embraced in that Vancouver market.&quot;Virk said fans should not jump to conclusions. Hughes plays a big role in Vancouver, and if the Canucks build a strong team, Hughes may stay longer.&quot;Is there an appeal to playing with your brother? Of course it would be,&quot; Virk said. &quot;But I think at the same time, sometimes people put the cart before the horse and just assume, 'Oh, in a couple of years he will be gone.'&quot;But not necessarily, I think if Quinn Hughes built a winner there in Vancouver, if they have success(after down season) I'll be more apt to stay there long term, but he's a hell of a player, no question about it.&quot;Canucks president's comments on Quinn Hughes's intention to play with his brothersVancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford said they want to keep Quinn Hughes in an interview in April. Hughes has two more years left on his 6-year, $47,100,000 contract (according to Spotrac). Rutherford said Hughes will get a good contract offer, so money won’t be a problem. But he admitted Hughes may want to play with his brothers.&quot;He’s said before he wants to play with his brothers, and that would be partly out of our control. What's in our control is if we brought his brothers here,&quot; Rutherford said, via NHL.com. &quot;So, there are many moving parts.&quot;Currently, Hughes is earning $7.85 million annually, but he can become a free agent in 2027. By that time, he is expected to earn 16-17 million per year on a new contract.&quot;When Hughes’ current contract expires, the upper limit of the NHL salary cap is projected to be in the $113.5 million range,&quot; The Athletic's Thomas Drance said. &quot;A $13 million valuation, when viewed proportionally to the projected cap increase across the next two seasons, could move into the $16 million to $17 million per year range.&quot;However, since Rutherford and the team are willing to offer the contract he desires, Hughes' choice will matter more than anything.