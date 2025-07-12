NHL Mock Trade: Canucks send Quinn Hughes to NJ Devils for $63,000,000 star D-man

The Vancouver Canucks can offer Quinn Hughes a contract extension after his six-year, $47.1 million contract signed through the 2026-27 season comes to an end. However, there is uncertainty about his future. Hughes wants to play with his brothers, Jack and Luke, who are with the New Jersey Devils.

Ad

"This franchise cannot afford to lose a guy like Quinn Hughes, and we will do everything we can to keep him here, but at the end of the day, it will be his decision," Canucks President Jim Rutherford said in April, after the Canucks missed the playoffs. "He’s said before he wants to play with his brothers, and that would be partly out of our control."

Ad

Trending

A trade is not likely now, but the Canucks could explore options. One mock trade scenario involves trading Hughes to the Devils. In return, they could get Dougie Hamilton and a first-round draft pick in 2026. This would give Vancouver more assets if they plan to rebuild and prioritise offense.

The Canucks struggled on offense last season, scoring only 2.84 goals (ranking 23rd) per game. Elias Pettersson didn’t produce as expected, and J.T. Miller got traded to the NY Rangers. With a first-round pick added, the Canucks could aim to draft Gavin McKenna if they tank the upcoming season.

Ad

Hamilton had nine goals and 31 assists in 64 games last season. He had a stronger season in 2022-23, with 22 goals and 74 points. Injuries and a smaller role affected his recent performance. Still, he remains a reliable and experienced defenseman.

Hamilton’s contract is worth $63 million over seven years, with a $9 million cap hit, and it runs until 2027-28. Hughes is younger and has a lower cap hit of $7.85 million, and his contract ends in 2026-27.

Ad

Hughes had 76 points in 68 games this past season. He played over 25 minutes per game and led his team in many areas. Even during a rough year for the Canucks, he stayed consistent.

The Athletic's Thomas Drance compares Quinn Hughes to Gavin McKenna

In his Tuesday mailbag, The Athletic's Thomas Drance shared his opinion on whether the Canucks should keep Quinn Hughes or try to draft Gavin McKenna. He said McKenna might bring more value if he plays like other top picks.

Ad

"In comparison with Hughes, who will be paid at a level more closely commensurate with his actual impact and value in his unrestricted free agent seasons, McKenna would be a better bet to provide surplus value," Drance wrote.

Hughes may cost $14 million per year soon. Drance said keeping Hughes only makes sense if Vancouver is looking forward to winning a Stanley Cup in the next few years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama