NHL analyst praises Avalanche’s Brent Burns signing: ‘A total hockey fanatic’

NHL analyst Tony Luftman praised the Colorado Avalanche's signing of veteran defenseman Brent Burns, calling him "a total hockey fanatic". The Avs inked the 40-year-old Burns to a one-year, $4 million contract on Wednesday.

Speaking on NHL Tonight on Friday, Tony Luftman said:

"Timeless. The guy loves the game so much. People focus on the beard and perhaps miss out on the fact that he’s a total hockey fanatic... That's why he's still playing, still chasing the Cup. Obviously, that San Jose team in 2016 — he was such a vital piece."

The unique deal will pay Burns a base salary of just $1 million, with the potential for $3 million more in performance bonuses, per insider Elliotte Friedman.

Fellow analyst Stu Grimson agreed with Luftman's assessment, praising the Avs for the shrewd signing.

"I’ll tell you what — if you can add somebody like Brent Burns, here’s a guy who contributed 30-plus points from the blue line last year, took on important minutes, and is an absolute beast in terms of how he looks after himself," Grimson said.

Grimson believes Burns’s contract is a great value, pointing to the $1 million base salary and low average annual value

Burns played the last three seasons with the Hurricanes. He has played an incredible 925 consecutive games over the past 11 seasons, demonstrating remarkable durability.

Former coach Tony Granato's take on Colorado signing Brent Burns

Former head coach Tony Granato pointed out that with older players, there is always a worry that they may be wearing down or only capable of playing 50 games per season.

"And he’s played how many straight games at his age?" Granato said. "He takes care of himself. He plays the game the right way, and he's bringing some experience that Colorado could always use. A guy like that — and he pounds the puck. He still pounds the puck."

Granato believes Burns still can be a core piece on the Avalanche's blue line thanks to his experience and his prowess with the puck.

While Cale Makar will likely remain the top power play quarterback, Granato thinks Burns can provide value as a second unit or last 30 seconds option with his booming one-timer shot.

Overall, it's clear Granato sees the Brent Burns signing as a positive addition of a veteran presence who can still produce offensively.

