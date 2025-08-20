NHL analyst projects Easton Cowan's future with Maple Leafs - "Put him on a line with Auston Matthews"

The Toronto Maple Leafs could have a potential top-line winger in prospect Easton Cowan. His high ceiling could make him a possible fit with franchise center Auston Matthews, according to NHL analyst Steven Ellis.

During an appearance on "The Leafs Nation" published Aug. 20, Ellis delved into Cowan’s possible role with the Maple Leafs, stating:

“I think like a safe bet as a middle six Winger. I think he'll he could play on the top line, like you could put him on that right side if Maccelli doesn't work out in the long run, and he's going to be able to handle playing with quality players.”

That’s a high ceiling for the team’s top prospect at the moment. Ellis touted how strongly Cowan played with the OHL’s London Knights despite a relatively poor showing at the World Junior Championships.

Ellis added this comment about Cowan’s competence level:

“He's going out there winning so many battles. He's only five foot 11, but he plays more like he's six foot two in the way that he goes out there and retrieves the pucks.”

Cowan’s size, as far as Ellis is concerned, is not something that could hold him back from being a strong, physical player. Ellis expanded on how Cowan is an overall above-average player in terms of puckhandling, skating and hockey sense.

That situation prompted Ellis to declare:

“So you can go out there and put him on a line with someone like Auston Matthews, where you expect him to score, and maybe the low opens up some opportunities for nice to play a bit more of a finesse game."

Check out the conversation from the 4:16 mark onwards:

While Easton Cowan may not get that opportunity this upcoming season, there’s a chance that’s the plan for the Maple Leafs’ most valuable young player.

Easton Cowan opens up about future with Maple Leafs

Easton Cowan has a strong presence on the ice - Source: Imagn

Easton Cowan opened up about his future with the Maple Leafs in a July 14 interview published by NHL.com. In the interview, he discussed how he expects Toronto to be his next destination, whether it’s with the Maple Leafs or the Marlies.

Cowan had this to say about his upcoming season plans:

“I guess I know where I’ll be living this year, but having the mindset of whether you are going to play in the NHL or AHL, you just have to have that mindset of getting better each and every day.”

Cowan will likely get an invite to the Maple Leafs training camp this fall. However, there’s no guarantee he will make the team. As it stands, there’s no rush for the 20-year-old to break into the NHL lineup. But the opportunity will be there.

That’s why Cowan is focused on making the most of his chances this upcoming season. He added:

“I’m just worried about myself. I have a chance to get a job, so that’s up to me to go out there and show what I can do and play my game.”

The Leafs will be hoping that Easton Cowan takes the next step forward in 2025-26. If everything goes according to plan, he could find himself in the lineup sooner rather than later.

