"You both inspire all of us": Leafs' Max Domi pens heartfelt message on his grandparents' 69th wedding anniversary

This week, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi celebrated his grandparents’ 69th wedding anniversary. On Tuesday, he posted a sweet photo on his Instagram on the special occasion.In the photo, Domi smiled while crouching between his grandparents as they posed together on a porch. His grandfather wore a sun hat and cardigan, while his grandmother was dressed in a light yellow top and white pants. Both looked cheerful as they leaned for the picture.“Happy 69th anniversary Nana and Grandpa! You both inspire all of us. I love you so much ❤️,” Domi wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJust last month, Max Domi traveled to Paris with his siblings and girlfriend Estelle Phillips to surprise his mother Leanne for her birthday. Estelle later shared a carousel of pictures from their trip on her Instagram.In one of the pics Estelle posted, she stood next to Domi on a balcony overlooking the Seine River. She wore a black strapless top and pants, while he wore a short-sleeved white button-up shirt and beige trousers. Another image showed the group aboard a wooden boat labeled “River Limousine” waving as they passed the Musée d’Orsay.A third photo featured Estelle and Domi’s sister Avery taking a selfie with the Seine behind them. The carousel also included a group shot on the riverbank with Max, Estelle, Leanne and others, and ended with Max and Estelle posing on the boat in front of the Eiffel Tower.Avery also shared her own post from the trip, writing:“Surprised our mom in Paris, lots of laughs, love &amp; memories we’ll cherish forever ❤️🇫🇷🥖🍷.”The final clip of Avery’s carousel saw the three Domi siblings hugging their mother after surprising her.Max Domi and Estelle Phillips went strawberry-picking in OntarioEarlier in the offseason, Max Domi and his girlfriend Estelle Phillips enjoyed a summer outing at Kelly’s Strawberries in Ontario. Domi later shared a series of Instagram stories from their visit.One picture showed him crouching in a strawberry field with a handful of freshly picked berries smiling at the camera in sunglasses, a backward cap and a blue shirt. Another close-up showed his tattooed arm holding a full container of bright red strawberries.A third story featured Estelle standing in the field as she carried a Coors Light-branded tray filled with strawberries.Domi later added a clip of himself driving while eating strawberries straight from a large box, and another photo of him posing in front of a wooden shack labeled “Kelly’s Strawberries” alongside the farm’s staff.The visit came shortly after Domi took part in the 2025 Breakthrough T1D Walk in Canada. He completed the event alongside his mother Leanne Domi and later posted a picture from the finish line with her.