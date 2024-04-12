During a segment on NHL Now on the NHL Network, hockey analyst Mike Rupp suggested that the New Jersey Devils should pursue Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk in a trade.

His suggestion stems from the Senators' recent elimination from playoff contention, and the need for both the Devils and Senators franchises to "shake things up."

New Jersey, on the other hand, is still in the hunt for a post-season berth in a wild card spot. However, the margin is quite slim for them to make it to the playoffs. The Devil's team has faced adversity throughout the season due to their lack of progress.

Brady Tkachuk has 5 years remaining on his 7-year $57.5 million contract with the Ottawa Senators, carrying an annual average of $10.5 million a year for three years.

In the show, Rupp summed up his rationale for the suggestion, saying:

"If I'm the New Jersey Devils, I'm picking up the phone, I'm calling the Ottawa Senators and (telling them) you could pick the roster here and go get Brady Tkachuk. That's what I'm doing. There's a couple untouchables in New Jersey, but New Jersey needs a guy like that.

"I think Jersey will be doing something big, maybe not that big, cause Ottawa doesn't wanna give up Brady Tkachuk. The guy's unbelievable. I'm just saying Ottawa's gotta shake something up there. I dont know what they're gonna do. But I know both teams are gonna shake it up in a big way. "

Brady Tkachuk records three points, including a shootout winner

Brady Tkachuk scored the opening goal for the Ottawa Senators in a tilt against the surging Tampa Bay Lightning. He also assisted in the second goal for the Sens after the Lightning took a 2-1 lead in the opening frame.

Even though Tampa countered with 2 goals of their own, Drake Batherson for the Ottawa Senators tied the game two minutes into the third period, sending the game to overtime and ultimately a shootout.

Tkachuk scored the opening goal in the shootout as well, where it remained scoreless after the next four shooters, and the Senators took the game by a score of 3-2.

The Ottawa Senators' next game is against the Montreal Canadiens on April 13 at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

