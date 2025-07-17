NHL analyst ranks Brad Marchand a close second behind NBA legend in list of Toronto's biggest villains

Who is the bigger Toronto sports villain - Brad Marchand or LeBron James? That was the question asked on First Up's Blind Rankings segment Thursday morning. Michael C. Augello and Dave Feschuk debated who is the bigger sports villain in Toronto.

Feschuk immediately picked LeBron as Toronto's biggest villain.

"Well, I mean, LeBron James, I think, is the easy answer here," Feschuk said. "Because he took the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals seven times. And he beat the Raptors four times. So, you know, that's a pretty significant impact."

Following this, Augello argued that Marchand is just as hated, especially by Leafs fans.

"Yeah, but Marchand, I mean, he's been a thorn in the side of the Leafs for years," Augello said. "He's got that reputation, you know, the dirty player, the agitator. And he's eliminated them from the playoffs multiple times."

It went back and forth between Feschuk and Augello.

"LeBron's impact is on a different scale. I mean, he's one of the greatest players of all time," Feschuk said.

Feschuk said LeBron’s success changed the Raptors’ direction. Augello still backed Marchand, he said:

"But Marchand, he's personal, you know? He's in their faces, he's chirping, he's doing all that stuff. And it's not just the playoffs, it's regular season too."

Feschuk said LeBron is still the top villain because of his global status. Feschuk added:

"And LeBron's ingrained in the Raptors' history with the Cavaliers. I think it's clear, LeBron James is the bigger villain."

Augello lost the debate to Feschuk but said that Marchand is still a close second behind LeBron.

"Alright, I'll give you that, but Marchand's not far behind," Feschuk said. "He's a close second for sure."

Brad Marchand's role in Maple Leafs' recent playoff losses

Brad Marchand has been a problem for the Toronto Maple Leafs for years. He played for Boston and now Florida, and often plays a rough style. He chirps players and gets under their skin. In 2025, his overtime goal helped Florida beat the Leafs in Game 3 of the second round.

That was a turning point for the Panthers, and they won the series in Game 7. Then they went on to win the Stanley Cup. Meanwhile, Toronto has not reached the third round (Conference Finals) since 2002.

Back in 2024, Marchand was Boston's captain and helped eliminate the Leafs in round one. So, it's true, like Michael C. Augello said, Marchand is in their faces every time they meet. Leafs fans know his name all too well.

