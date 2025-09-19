NHL analyst Frankie Corrado believes the Montreal Canadiens should take a wait-and-see approach with Patrik Laine as he enters the final year of his four-year, $34.8 million contract.

Laine, who became eligible to sign an extension on July 1, has expressed his love and desire to stay in Montreal.

Speaking on Domino’s That’s Hockey on Thursday, Corrado said the Canadiens don’t need to rush into a deal. They should instead use the upcoming season to evaluate whether Laine truly fits within the group, given how careful Montreal has been about building a roster that can grow together.

“You have to be sure that he's going to be that for a longer period of time before you go out and sign Patrik Laine longer term or give him an extension. I would like to see them play the season out with Laine, see if he can stay healthy, see if he can give you production..." Corrado said. (1:50)

"And maintain that he is a good fit in that locker room because they've done a really nice job of making sure that everyone in that room fits and can grow together as this team takes the next step."

Corrado also noted that Laine’s elite scoring ability could raise the Habs’ offensive ceiling and help push them closer to playoff contention.

Last season, Laine was limited to 52 games due to injuries but still managed 20 goals and 33 points.

Frankie Corrado says Patrik Laine needs to hit "35 plus goals" next season

Looking ahead, Frankie Corrado believes that Patrik Laine has to be at his best for the Canadiens to take the next step. He pointed out that Laine’s 20 goals last season were a difference-maker in Montreal’s playoff push, but inconsistency and injuries sometimes made the game look a little too fast for him.

“For Patrick Laine to have his best year. We're going to need to see him score a lot. For the Montreal Canadiens, that means 35 plus goals. I know that's not going to be a careerhigh for him, but that's what Montreal would be happy with.” Corrado said.

Corrado also stressed that adding more pursuit and engagement to his game would go a long way toward boosting his goal total.

