NHL analyst recognizes Anthony Stolarz deal as huge win for Leafs, symbolizing a new era of cap flexibility

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Anthony Stolarz to a four-year, $15 million contract extension on Monday, marking the most lucrative and longest deal of his career.

NHL analyst Frankie Corrado, speaking on TSN, highlighted the extension as a significant win for both the Leafs and Stolarz, emphasizing its role in maintaining cap flexibility.

"I wouldn't underestimate how big of a win this is for Anthony Stolarz as well. I know people would look at the number and say 3.75. Well, why would he take that? He can get more money," Corrado said.

He added:

"Now, in Toronto, he's been a very quality goaltender, and he's getting rewarded for that. He's getting four years of security. He's getting $15 million to be happy. This is a smart deal for Stolarz. Sure, he could say, I'm going to bet on myself and see if I have a big year. This was a smart piece of business for both sides, Anthony Stolarz and the Toronto Maple Leafs."

With Joseph Woll away from the Toronto Maple Leafs indefinitely due to a personal family matter, Stolarz is expected to handle the majority of the team's goaltending duties to start the 2025-26 NHL season.

Brad Treliving shared his thoughts about signing Anthony Stolarz to contract extension

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving shared his thoughts about signing Stolarz to a contract extension. He noted that Stolarz has performed well for the team and still has plenty of high-quality hockey ahead of him.

"(Stolarz has) been good for us and obviously has a lot of good hockey left, so having that out of the way, like there is in any deal, there's give and take on both sides. I think the number is a good number for us and gives Anthony some security, so happy to get it done.," Treliving said via NHL.com.

Stolarz joined the Toronto Maple Leafs as an unrestricted free agent after winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers in 2024. The 31-year-old netminder has posted a 33-21-8 record with the Leafs.

