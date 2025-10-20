NHL analyst rips into Joel Quenneville as he returns to Chicago for first time since sexual assault scandal ban

Anaheim Ducks coach Joel Quenneville returned to the United Center in Chicago for the first time since his ban in 202 on Sunday.

Quenneville, a three-time Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks, got slapped with a ban by the NHL for his role in the sexual assault scandal involving player Kyle Beach and former Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich.

But as The Athletic’s Mark Lazerus noted, it was more a case of Quenneville’s inaction that tarnished his reputation with the club. Lazerus expressed his condemnation of Quenneville in a lengthy op-ed in the The Athletic published on Monday, Lazerus blasted Quenneville, among others, for failing to stop Aldrich.

Lazerus wrote:

“The leadership of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010 was told that assistant video coach Brad Aldrich was preying on young men and decided not to do anything about it, putting the Stanley Cup first, and as a result, Aldrich was free to prey on more young men. Which he did and was convicted of criminal sexual misconduct with a minor in 2013.”

That conviction came in a separate incident involving Aldrich’s improper conduct. But as it pertains to Aldrich and his assault on former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach in 2010, the Chicago Sun Times noted:

“As the Jenner & Block investigation finally revealed in 2021, the misunderstandings and callousness that occurred during that meeting ultimately enabled Aldrich to escape justice in Chicago and allegedly sexually assault at least two other people in the following years.”

That “callousness” and the “misunderstandings” hit Joel Quenneville hard, the 67-year-old received a four-year ban for his role in the ordeal. Quenneville was coaching the Florida Panthers in 2021 when the allegations surfaced. He resigned as a result of the investigation as was out of hockey shortly thereafter.

Joel Quenneville stood by idly during Aldrich’s misconduct

Lazerus further pressed his finger into the Joel Quenneville’s lack of action by stating the following:

“None of those men went to the police. None of those men went to human resources. None of those men confronted Aldrich. None of those men pressed McDonough, the boss. None of those men stood up and did the right thing. Nothing can ever change that.”

The men Lazerus singles out are then-Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman, former assistant GM Kevin Cheveldayoff, and team former team President John McDonough. Additionally, executives Al MacIsaac and Jay Blunk also stood by idly, as Aldrich preyed on his victims.

In particular, McDonough took quite a bit of the brunt as he moved to sweep the matter under the rug. Joel Quenneville, for his part, was fine with leaving things as they were and focusing on hockey.

Sure, that focus won three Stanley Cups, but at the cost of three known victims and perhaps other unknown ones.

Lazerus underscored the fact that the 2010 Kyle Beach incident, the one directly tying Joel Quenneville, is one that hockey fans should never forget. Perhaps there’s a measure of forgiveness involved. But fans at large should not let go of what truly happened.

The NHL reinstated Joel Quenneville in 2025, opening the door for the Anaheim Ducks to give him another kick at the NHL can. Quenneville seems contrite and ready to show he’s a different person.

Ultimately, as Lazerus’ admonishment highlights, Joel Quenneville’s legacy will forever be marred by his role in the horrendous incident that should have gotten the attention it deserved.

