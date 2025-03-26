NHL analyst rues Maple Leafs' missed deadline moves for Brock Nelson and $52,000,000 Blues star

Hockey analyst Aaron Korolnek asked the question everyone is thinking about: What if the Toronto Maple Leafs had managed to sign Brock Nelson and Brayden Schenn? Korolnek, the host of TSN’s “First Up” podcast, brought up the topic on Wednesday’s edition of the show.

"Imagine how different this team would look offensively if Brock Nelson or Brayden Schenn were centering the third line,” Korolnek said. “In that case, you'd probably have Nylander playing on the third line, which would make a lot more sense.

“The idea of pairing Nylander with Scott Laughton almost feels like a waste. The same goes for Nylander with Max Domi—not to take anything away from those guys, but they’re not nearly the offensive powerhouses or distributors that someone like Schenn or Nelson would be." [12:23 here]

According to NHL insiders, the New York Islanders' top-line center Brock Nelson was a longtime target for the Maple Leafs' front office. Multiple hockey experts have pointed to the lack of relievers for Auston Matthews and John Tavares in the third-line center position, as well as the fact that both players have struggled with injuries this season.

However, the Islanders ended up trading Nelson to the Colorado Avalanche on March 6, the day before the deadline.

The buzz around St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn moving to the Leafs was generated at least in part because of his connection with Craig Berube, the Toronto coach. Berube had been the interim coach who led the Blues to the 2019 Stanley Cup, and Schenn was part of the winning lineup.

However, Schenn, whose eight-year, $52-million contract will last till the 2027-28 season, was likely too expensive a proposition for the Leafs and reportedly refused to waive his no-move clause.

On March 6, NHL insider Brandon J. Sommermann tweeted that the Maple Leafs had shifted targets to Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton.

“#LeafsForever have been one of, if not most aggressive for Scott Laughton…Believe their focus is on Laughton right now over Brayden Schenn #LetsGoFlyers,” Sommermann wrote.

Laughton was traded to the Leafs the next day.

Brock Nelson has hit the ground running with the Colorado Avalanche

Brock Nelson seems to be serving as good support for Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon. According to analysts, acquiring Nelson has largely offset the gaping hole in the Avs lineup left after the departure of Mikko Rantanen.

Speaking to reporters on March 7 after one of his first practices with his new team, Nelson said he was feeling “a lot of excitement."

"I'm jacked up. Once I found out, I told them I’m excited to be here," Nelson said. "Such an electric team that has a chance to win and then make a run at it."

The 33-year-old Nelson has three goals and three assists in his last five games with the Avs.

