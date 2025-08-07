NHL analyst's remarks on Darnell Nurse's $74M and Trent Frederic's $30.8M deals push Oilers to No. 8 in contract efficiency rankings 

NHL analyst Dom Luszczyszyn ranked the Edmonton Oilers eighth in his latest NHL contract efficiency rankings, noting a mix of smart signings and a few questionable ones.

He emphasized that no team has more "A-grade" contracts than the Oilers. With six standout deals tied to key players like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Evan Bouchard, Mattias Ekholm and Jake Walman. According to Luszczyszyn, that high-value core has played a big role in Edmonton making it to the Stanley Cup Final two years in a row.

However, Luszczyszyn pointed to two major "problem contracts" as the main factors holding Edmonton back from an even higher ranking: Darnell Nurse's eight-year, $74 million deal and Trent Frederic's eight-year, $30.8 million contract.

"The first is two major problem contracts in Darnell Nurse and Trent Frederic, both of which create a lot of negative long-term value that digs into the team’s total surplus,” Luszczyszyn wrote via TheAthletic.com.

“The other is the lack of term for some of their core guys. Compared to Carolina, Florida and Tampa Bay, the Oilers have significantly less money locked up in their most important players," he added.

With key players like McDavid, Ekholm and Walman on expiring contracts, and limited years left for Nugent-Hopkins, Bouchard and Hyman, Edmonton’s overall future surplus takes a hit.

Dom Luszczyszyn on Oilers' McDavid’s Contract Extension

According to the analytics expert, McDavid's next deal could come in the $16-17.5 million range, which Luszczyszyn deems a "discount" for the generational talent:

"If rumors are true that his next cap hit will come in between $16 million to $17.5 million, it’ll be another hometown discount for the Oilers. The best player in the world in this cap climate has every right to be the league’s first $20 million player."

Luszczyszyn also highlighted how a long-term extension for McDavid could have a major impact on the Oilers' future. Locking in their captain wouldn’t just give the team stability, but could also boost Edmonton’s appeal to other elite players looking to join a contender.

“McDavid’s next deal is the big domino to fall,” Luszczyszyn said on highlighting its significance in shaping the Oilers' roster.

While speculation swirls, fans and analysts alike are eager to see the final numbers.

In Luszczyszyn's list, the Tampa Bay Lightning finished first, with the Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche coming second and third, respectively.

