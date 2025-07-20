Now that Mitch Marner is with the Vegas Golden Knights, the Toronto Maple Leafs are left figuring out who can fill his spot next to Auston Matthews on the top line.

Marner had played on Matthews' wing and formed an effective partnership. With Marner now in Vegas, there is a gaping hole on the Leafs' top line.

According to TSN analyst Mark Masters, Max Domi may be the solution. Speaking on TSN's FanDuel Overdrive on Saturday, Masters said:

"I'd put (Max) Domi there. He and Matthews work well. I'm sure there's some reluctance, right? The reason maybe Nylander didn't get a longer look with Matthews is just the preference to play Matthews against top lines and in defensive situations...” (3:19 onwards)

Masters also touched on William Nylander as a possibility, though he had not spent much time with Matthews in the past.

"Maybe you don't want Nylander there. Maybe you don't want Domi there, of course," Masters added. "But there's no perfect answer to the question right now. There's no perfect player to slot in there."

Named captain last summer and with Marner gone, Matthews will also be looked upon to take on more leadership responsibilities. Masters noted that this could drive Matthews to assume even greater "ownership" of the team.

Mark Masters's take on the Maple Leafs' third line

When asked about how he would configure the Maple Leafs' third line if given the chance, Masters shared an intriguing possibility. Masters said he is interested in pairing new additions Nicholas Roy and Dakota Joshua on the third line due to their size and physicality.

"I don't know. I'm certainly intrigued by the possibility of Nicholas Wah and Dakota Joshua together, the size they would have, ability to play physically and to kind of soak up.” Masters said. (0:50)

"You know, what you guys were talking off coming in about how you know Austin Matthews what kind of season he's going to have who's he going to play with and the with the way the lineup's coming together.”

With the way Toronto's lineup is shaping up, Masters believes Matthews may not need to be relied on as heavily for tough defensive matchups this season.

