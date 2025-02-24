NHL analyst Brandon Piller defended Brady Tkachuk after fans questioned his absence from the Senators' game against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Tkachuk played in the 4 Nations Face-Off but missed Saturday’s game due to a lower-body injury. Fans felt frustrated that he played in the tournament but was unavailable for Ottawa.

On Locked on Senators, NHL insider Brandon Piller responded to Brady Tkachuk's criticism.

"I mean, your frustration is fair," Piller said. [0:45] "It's tough when you're a Senators fan. And I mean, most Sen's fans are probably Canadians, and you're watching this game where he suits up, and he puts it all on the line for Team USA.

"They lose, and then he's not able to put it all on the line a couple days later for his team in the NHL. And if that's your approach to it, and you're frustrated, that's totally fair."

Piller explained that Brady Tkachuk is dealing with an injury and expects him to return for Wednesday's game against the Winnipeg Jets.

"This is the captain of your team. You're the face of the franchise. He's signed to a long-term deal. ... he's not 100%, that's for sure. ... I would be shocked if he's not ready to go by Wednesday," Piller said.

Piller also highlighted Tkachuk’s toughness, recalling a game where he returned after losing his teeth and needing stitches to score the winner.

"Brady is not a soft player," Piller said. [4:50] "I think that's even more showing that it's something serious because he doesn't do that often. I was at the game in Calgary. We busted his mouth open, needed stitches, lost lost teeth, and he comes back and scores the game winner in overtime. So that's the type of player."

Brady Tkachuk has 21 goals and 44 points in 56 games this season. With him out, David Perron took on a top-six role against Montreal.

Ottawa Senators lost to Montreal in Brady Tkachuk's absence

In their captain Brady's Tkachuk's absence, the Ottawa Senators lost 5-2 to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The Canadiens started with two early goals. Brendan Gallagher scored at 2:28 before Cole Caufield made it 2-0 at 4:28.

However, Jake Sanderson cut the Canadiens' lead to 2-1 before Tim Stutzle tied the game Patrik Laine put Montreal ahead 3-2 at the end of the first.

Josh Anderson extended the lead to 4-2 at 5:14 of the second, scoring off a rebound. Juraj Slafkovsky made it 5-2 at 11:32 with a slap shot. Ullmark was pulled after allowing five goals, while Anton Forsberg finished the game in relief.

