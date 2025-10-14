NHL analyst "very concerned" about Brady Tkachuk's injury after "dangerous" cross-check by Preds captain

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk was unable to remain on the ice for the entirety of the 60 minutes during their 4-1 loss in the home opener to the Nashville Predators. Tkachuk had taken a blow in the first period from Preds defenseman Roman Josi.

Ad

With 5:24 played in the first period, Josi crosschecked his opposing captain near the Nashville goal. He was given a minor penalty for his action. But the consequences for Ottawa seemed much greater, with Brady Tkachuk hunching down in pain while trying to shake off the pain in his right hand.

Tkachuk played through the first two periods and tried to lead a comeback in the third, but the physical toll was too much for the 26-year-old. As per insider Marc Denis speaking on TSN's postgame broadcast on Monday, the Senators must be concerned.

Ad

Trending

"Very concerned," Denis said. (00:30) "Hopefully, it's all precautionary at this moment for Brady Tkachuk, this being only game number three of the season.

"...I thought he looked uncomfortable shooting the puck, not being his usual self, frustrated, wincing and grimacing in pain when back at the bench being attended by the trainers. This is definitely a big source of concern. He is their spiritual leader, and this was the very last part of his game today, playing less than 14 minutes."

Ad

Ad

Tkachuk's fire has transformed the Senators faithful into believers who expect more from their team after breaking the Stanley Cup playoffs drought last season. Tkachuk scored 55 points in 72 games for Ottawa while also scoring 7 points in the first round of the playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which the Sens lost in six.

Senators HC Travis Green states team needs to carry on without Brady Tkachuk's influence

Head coach Travis Green believed, in the postgame pressers, that just like how the Sens had been dealing with Drake Batherson's absence, due to an upper body injury, the team has to adapt to playing without their captain.

Ad

“We’re not dwelling on Brady not playing at that moment in the game,” Green said. (12:10) “Obviously, we want him in the lineup. But once he’s not playing, next man up. Much like Drake (Batherson)’s not in the lineup, we don’t sit and dwell on those type of things.”

Green stated that Tkachuk's evaluation will determine his availability. The Senators have a packed schedule, playing back-to-back against the Buffalo Sabres and Seattle Kraken midweek, before they take on the New York Islanders on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama